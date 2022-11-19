Late field goal sinks Illinois' upset hopes at No. 3 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois came a couple seconds away from its biggest road win since 2007, but Michigan dashed those hopes in the final seconds.

Jake Moody hit a 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, and No. 3 Michigan beat Illinois 19-17.

It’s the Illini’s third straight loss after a 7-1 start, with Michigan driving eight plays for 35 yards in the final couple of minutes for a game-winning drive.

Chase Brown finished with 140 yards and a pair of scores on the ground, tying the school record for career 100-yard games (16) and setting the single-season mark for 100-yard outings with his 10th in 11 games this season.

An Illini defense nicknamed "The Fire Department" snuffed out multiple Michigan drives in opponent territory and kept the Wolverines out of the end zone after their opening drive, but it wasn’t enough.

Leading 17-10 after three quarters, Moody had three field goals to sink the Illini in the final period.

Michigan opened the scoring with a seven-play, 75-yard drive punctuated by a 2-yard touchdown score by Blake Corum with 11:28 left in the first to go up 7-0.

Illinois had a rough start on offense, responding with a pair of three-and-outs on its opening drives, but the defense got timely stops to hang around.

Michigan drove down to the Illinois 36-yard line, but the Illini defense stopped a run by Corum on 3rd-and-9 to force a punt. That was the first of three-straight punts forced by the Illinois defense after the opening drive.

After those drives, Illinois got into a rhythm offensively. It got enough yards on the ground with a couple of chunk plays in the passing game to drive down to the Michigan 36-yard line. Then a fourth-and-1 run by Brown was stonewalled.

Illinois got into the red zone for the first time on the following drive and was set to go for another 4th-and-1 at the opponent 11-yard line before a false start. That sent out the field goal unit — Caleb Griffin hit a 29-yard field goal with 4:03 left in the second to cut Michigan’s lead to 7-3 at the break.

That was thanks to a fumble by Corum in the red zone with 1:38 left in the second that ended with Corum leaving the game with an injury. The play was originally ruled down, but Johnny Newton picked up the loose ball anyway. That heads-up play meant the Illini got a turnover once the ruling was overturned.

Illinois had a three-and-out to start the second half while a short punt by Hugh Robertson gave the Wolverines the ball just short of midfield. That set up a short drive and a 46-yard field goal by Jake Moody into the wind that put Michigan up 10-3.

Illinois answered with a nine-play 67-yard drive that ended in Brown’s score to tie it with 7:43 left in the third.

The defense came up big again, this time with a fourth down stop at its own 37-yard line. The Illini were nearly drawn offside, but forced an incompletion.

Then Brown got another score, this time bursting through an alley set by the offensive line and scampering down the sideline for 37 yards.

Michigan had a field goal from Moody with 12:31 left to cut the Illinois lead to four.

A three-and-out by Illinois gave Michigan one last shot at its own 48 with 2:15 left after a 30-yard punt by Hugh Robertson. Michigan was able to drive into field-goal range and capitalize, then defend a late Hail Mary by the Illini.

Next, Illinois wraps up its regular season at Northwestern on Saturday.