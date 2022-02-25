Kindred: The worst part about Brad Underwood’s tantrums? They worked

When all else fails, throw a tantrum. Point your finger, stomp your feet, thrust your chest out and scream expletives — mostly the worst one — until you’re orange and blue in the face.

Yep, that’s the answer. Forget Xs and Os. Focus on the real enemy … not the opponent who is pantsing you on national television, but the officials. They are to blame for all of this. They have to be. Who else? The coach?

Don’t answer that. It could ruin the narrative.

Brad Underwood’s profane tirade(s) Thursday night came during a second-half stretch in which visiting Ohio State was embarrassing Illinois on both ends of the court. Underwood’s response was to embarrass himself and a prestigious university. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos.

The worst part?

It worked.

Underwood received his second technical foul and was ejected with 6:17 remaining, flapping his arms to further rev up the State Farm Center crowd on his way out. His team trailed by 12 at the time and by 16 moments later.

The Illini then made a furious rally, getting to within a point before Ohio State held on for an 86-83 win. It must have been breathtaking to watch in person. It was captivating enough in front of a TV in Bloomington.

The comeback reinforced a long-standing notion that an outburst from the head coach is the spark a struggling team needs, that he/she is fighting for the players.

Underwood later told the media he was trying to get the first technical, saying, “You do something to rile up your team. I was fighting for Kofi (Cockburn). I was fighting for everything that I didn’t think was going our way.”

The Illini coach said he was not trying to get the second technical. It came anyway and he milked it for all it was worth, having to be restrained by his assistant coaches before heading to the locker room.

Fans at State Farm Center cheered wildly. Thousands more did at home, or at a bar, or wherever they were tuned in. That’s fine. It’s what fans do.

They support a coach who takes out his wrath on officials because they blame them for everything, too.

Truth is, there were plenty of calls to question, including a phantom fifth foul on Cockburn, Illinois’ star center. That came after Underwood was tossed, a good thing for all involved.

We’d seen enough from him. While he had reason to be upset, losing control was not a good look. The face of the program was wide-eyed and angry. It’s all he had for a team in peril.

To Underwood’s credit, it was the first ejection of his Illini tenure. It’s not like he does this all the time. He’s also not the first red-faced screamer to head a major-college basketball team.

Yet, there is simple math to consider. Underwood’s two technicals gave Ohio State four free points. His team lost by three.

His explosions may have lit a fire — as he sought — but if you need that to win games, your problems run deeper than officials.

Do they get calls wrong? You bet. Can the calls impact outcomes? Absolutely.

That doesn’t give your head coach a license to go ballistic and make every lip reader — amateur or otherwise — blush. Underwood has it anyway, now more than ever.

His outburst provided a spark. The fans loved it. The university has no problem with it, at least publicly.

To be fair, Underwood has done a terrific job of making Illinois relevant again in the Big Ten and nationally. He took over a struggling program and is 90-64 in five seasons, including 64-25 over the past three.

Win enough games and tirades are tolerated. That’s how this works.

So when all else fails …

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

