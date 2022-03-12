Kindred: Is Andre Curbelo worth all the heartache? You're darn right he is

The friendly man in the next seat posed a question as music blared at State Farm Center. “Are you from here?,” he asked.

“No … Bloomington,” was my reply. “How about you?”

“Actually, I live in California,” he said.

Already, the lights were bright in a buzzing State Farm Center. This shed a little more on the gravity of the game being played on Lou Henson Court.

Illinois was taking on Iowa before a packed house in the regular-season finale. The atmosphere was electric and a bit mesmerizing for a longtime sportswriter who on this night, courtesy of a generous brother-in-law, was merely a fan. With no notes to take or deadline looming, there was room to soak in the surroundings.

Early in the game, Illini guard Andre Curbelo dribbled into “no man’s land” and lost the ball. The Californian looked at me. We shook our heads.

Not long after, Curbelo made a dazzling drive and pass, resulting in a basket. We raised our eyebrows and smiled.

As the game forged on, the roller coaster continued. Curbelo is the Illini’s version of Six Flags Great America’s “hypercoaster” Raging Bull, a mix of exhilarating highs and heart-dropping lows.

In the second half, with Illinois seeking to cut further into an Iowa lead, Curbelo checked into the game. My new buddy from California nudged my arm and said, “We need ‘good Andre.’”

“Absolutely.”

For the most part, it’s what we got. Without that, Illinois likely would not have pulled out a 74-72 win that delivered a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship. Fans would not have had reason to rush the court under a shower of confetti.

Cubelo had provided 14 points, four rebounds and six assists. The Illini needed all of them. He also committed four turnovers. They could have done without those.

That is not really an option with Curbelo. The tradeoff for his flash and fearlessness are maddening decisions that make you scream, “What is he thinking?!?” … either aloud or to yourself.

Cubelo is so adept at handling the ball, he occasionally weaves his way into areas others cannot, and from which there is no escape. He’s an artist who paints himself into a corner.

Such moments plunge your head into your hands and beg the question, “Is he worth it?”

You bet he is.

Some Illini fans don’t want to hear that. The rough stretches tend to stick with them. So for their blood pressure and peace of mind, they lean toward, “Keep him on the bench. We’re better off without him.”

No, you’re not.

Sure, he can be ‘bad Andre,’ bad enough to leave a Californian in Champaign to wonder, “Why did I make the trip?”

Yet, ‘good Andre’ is too good to languish on a bench. He can do things no one else in college basketball can. An example came Friday in the Big Ten Tournament, a one-handed bounce pass at full speed from midcourt that hit a teammate in stride near the hoop.

He can go the length of the court in a blink, as he did Friday for a potential go-ahead layup in the waning seconds. It was the right play. The ball just didn’t go in.

It didn’t go in for Curbelo at the free-throw line either. He made 3 of 7 on a day Illinois was 15 of 23. It contributed to a 65-63 upset loss to ninth-seeded Indiana.

It is shortsighted to say Illinois went home early from Indianapolis because of Curbelo, who prior to Friday had made 32 of 40 free throws (80 percent). Though held to five points, he handed out four assists and his 10 rebounds tied for team high with seven-footer Kofi Cockburn.

Limited to 17 games by injury and concussion/COVID-19 protocols, Curbelo is averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. Yes, he also has 45 turnovers, a 2.6 average.

The bottom line is this. Illinois can only be as good as it can be if Curbelo is as good as he can be. He is a unique talent no other team has.

A polarizing talent? You bet, but a talent.

Friday, someone on social media described Curbelo as “the Javy Baez of college basketball.” It’s a good comparison. Baez can be a magician in the field and on the bases. He also can strike out four times in four at bats.

But you want him in the game.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

