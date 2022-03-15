Kindred: Celebrating what was right about IHSA basketball state finals

It was March 2020. Roanoke-Benson High School was preparing for the Class 1A state finals after an exhilarating super-sectional victory. A dream basketball season had been extended. Only the ending was left to play out.

At the same time, Lincoln was poised for the Class 3A sectional finals. At 32-2, the Railers were riding high and thinking higher.

Yet, as that week of anticipation churned toward Friday, coronavirus infection rates were surging. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced mitigations banning large public gatherings. The Illinois High School Association state tournament series was canceled.

Heartache? You bet. Second-ranked Roanoke-Benson (36-1) never had the chance to earn a coveted state championship. Lincoln never got the opportunity to complete its magical journey.

There were stories like that statewide … teams on the cusp of state glory left unfulfilled. You felt for their players, coaches, parents, fans, etc.

Fast forward to March 2022. The state finals were back … finally. Not only had the 2020 finals been lost, but also 2021.

After two long years – the longest in so many ways – there was cause for celebration, right?

Absolutely.

So why all the whining and complaining?

The return of state finals meant the unveiling of the IHSA’s new format: state finals in all classes held Thursday through Saturday … March 3-5 for girls at Redbird Arena; March 10-12 for boys at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The change was announced in June 2019 and, if not for the coronavirus, would have taken effect in 2021. It was no secret this was coming.

Nor is it a secret that people will find reasons to complain. Social media, the whiner’s paradise, was filled with everything “wrong” with the new format: no more pre-tournament banquets for qualifying teams, no more 30-minute shootarounds on the court prior to the tournament; third-place games on the same day of semifinals, etc., … all of it conspiring to deprive players of the “full” state tournament experience.

Four classes in the same week gave voice again to the “four classes are too many!” contingent. Yorkville Christian’s run to the 1A championship triggered the “have a separate tournament for private schools!” argument.

The “we need a shot clock!” debate was stirred by 2A champion Nashville’s deliberate style. Even the concession stands at State Farm Center were under attack. Seems there weren’t enough of them open.

Sigh.

It took this casual observer — a retired sports editor with no dog in the fight — back to March 2020 and the long faces at Roanoke-Benson. Lincoln and elsewhere. You think they would have quibbled over format, food or “full” experience?

They just wanted to keep playing, have a chance to compete for a state title. This year’s players got that opportunity. Their fans were able to watch them play in person. Their games on the state’s most hallowed court will be lifetime memories.

Be happy for them. It’s not that hard.

The boys tourney was in Champaign for the first time since 1995. Peoria had been a terrific host since 1996, but Carver Arena isn’t State Farm Center. There was a sense the tournament was back home when play began Thursday in Champaign.

My viewing came in front of a TV and without question, the remote control stopped on the IHSA games — girls and boys — more than in previous years.

“Championship Saturday,” with champions crowned in all four classes, was outstanding. It was a full day of drama with a special feel.

Nashville’s one-point 2A win over Monticello, followed by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s double-overtime, buzzer-beater 3A win over Metamora, made for great viewing.

Naysayers point to the 32-31 Nashville victory and beg for a shot clock. The Hornets’ coach, Patrick Weathers, admits the style is not for everyone. But isn’t that among basketball’s charms … coaches with differing philosophies matching wits and approaches to the game?

Roanoke-Benson’s Abe Zeller and Lincoln’s Neil Alexander would have relished that opportunity two years ago. Their players and fans would have loved it, too.

The abrupt end to their seasons felt wrong. A whole lot about March 2022 felt right.

Cause for celebration?

It is for me.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

