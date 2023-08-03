INDIANAPOLIS — Keith Randolph has always considered himself a hooper at heart. After all, it was his first love.

But before his junior year, he decided to try out for football. His family had pleaded for him to try it, so he figured he would give it a shot.

He got through his first practice, and immediately got collegiate interest with an offer from Lindenwood, an NAIA school in Belleville that shut down football in 2019. With an offer before ever playing a competitive game, Randolph was sold.

"So I'm like, alright, dang I'm a football player," Randolph said.

Randolph became a highly sought-after recruit and an All-State high school player at Belleville High, and eventually chose the Illini over multiple other Power Five offers.

In Champaign, he teamed up with his former middle school basketball teammate Isaiah Williams, another one of the top recruits in the St. Louis area during their time in high school. Williams won a state football title with Trinity Catholic while Randolph won a pair of basketball titles with Belleville West.

Williams wasn’t sold on Randolph originally when they played middle school ball for the Bradley Beal AAU team, then named the St. Louis Eagles.

"Truthfully, I thought he was like ... sorry, I didn't think he was good at all because he was just he was like that big dude," Williams said. "I didn't think he was coordinated. I just thought he was like, a hustle player when we played with each other as kids. But like over time I'm like, 'OK, this guy can hoop. He's athletic.' But yeah, my first time ever seeing him hoop, I was like 'He is not no hooper.'"

Williams came around on Randolph’s ability while they played together, and also as Randolph’s size and athleticism were brought over to the gridiron.

Those traits have made Randolph half of the Law Firm with Johnny Newton that played a key role in the nation’s leading scoring defense during the regular season last year.

He’s been a key in-state get for the Illini, and his development has been an example of what the staff has wanted other top Illinois recruits to see — a local player succeeding in an Illinois jersey at the highest level.

"When you're getting guys drafted over and over again, how can you say no to that?" Randolph said. "And especially for in-state guys, this is your home. Come represent your home and come get drafted out of your home state."

If Randolph is able to build on last season when he was an All-Big Ten third-team selection then he’ll be another one of those draftees next spring.

He’s been a key part of one of the top defensive lines in the Big Ten over the past season and is a preseason All-Big Ten player on the Outland and Nagurski watch lists given to the top interior lineman and best defensive player in the country.

He’s had 18½ tackles for loss and 8½ sacks over the past two seasons — not bad for having picked up the game halfway through his high school career.

"I'm just so blessed, so grateful, so thankful just to be here, be playing college football for one of the best universities in the world," Randolph said. "I just never would have thought that's the position I'd be in today. Sometimes I sit back and just reflect. Think about me from junior to now where I've come where I've come from and how far I've taken football is just a blessing."

The last couple of years on the football field haven’t pushed away his first love, and he still misses the basketball court at times. People can see a player's face on the court with no helmet, and as a showman, basketball players are more isolated in an enclosed arena on a smaller court.

The game also is where he developed relationships with Williams, his roommate who he carpools home to the Metro East sometimes. But his newer love of football is one that he’s at peace with.

“I miss it so much, man, but I'm home,” Randolph said. “Playing football, I'm home."