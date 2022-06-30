Karol Kahrs presence still felt after spearheading women's athletics at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — When Renee Heiken Slone was finishing her first round at the NCAA Golf Championships she had a surprise.

As a sophomore and one of the top Illinois athletes at the time, a senior administrator was at a conference on the east coast but dropped everything when she heard about Slone. When Slone finished up the round she saw the administrator had made the trip to Columbus as fast as they could.

That administrator was Karol Kahrs, who was on Slone’s recruiting trip and is the one who played the biggest role in crafting Illinois women’s athletic programs after Title IX was implemented in 1972.

Years after the trek to Columbus, Slone and the women’s golf team encountered some heavy storms at the Big Ten championships in Wisconsin. Alongside assistants and other athletic department workers, Kahrs, an associate athletic director at the time, was in a rain jacket grabbing towels and making sure everything was dry.

That kind of hand-on approach and involvement allowed the women’s athletic program to grow during Kahrs' 30 years at Illinois. She retired in 2000 and was inducted into the athletic department’s hall of fame in 2017 before her death in 2020 at 80. For Slone, now the women’s golf coach at Illinois, and many others, Kahrs' impact is still felt.

"She was just a very special person," Slone said. "A very special person. Just the amount of care and very giving, wanting to provide these experiences for female college athletes, and doing whatever she could to move the needle is very impactful."

Three decades earlier, Kahrs was hired as a gym teacher at the university after excelling in sports as a high schooler in Atlanta and studying at the University of Georgia.

After Title IX came into place in 1972, she was the person who stepped up to help create and put into place the women’s athletic department at Illinois, starting without a whole lot of guidance or resources. The athletic department hired her in 1974 while it started the program from the ground up.

"My admiration for her has grown tremendously in the past several years, just getting a greater understanding of some of the challenges she faced, and how resourceful she was," Slone said.

She got the program up and running, and when it was reviewed in 1981, it was found to be in compliance with Title IX. Kahrs would be promoted in the athletic department to associate athletic director and the senior women's administrator.

She also was the first chair of the Big Ten’s Women Athletic Administrators and played a key role in the committee that proposed the addition of women’s sports in the conference. That made her an influential figure in women’s sports throughout the midwest and a key to unlocking women’s Big Ten athletics.

"A fair amount of times, you're just having to figure out a way," Slone said. "Figuring out a way to get it done and make it all happen. Her creativity ... she had to think outside the box and in a lot of ways."

Her choices in staff hires helped the department move quickly. Slone has helped move the women's golf program to new heights. The Illini made the NCAA Finals for the first time in 2019.

Just before Kahrs’ retirement, she also found a British assistant from the east coast to found a women’s soccer program. That coach, Jill Ellis, ended up shooting up the coaching ranks and leading the U.S Women’s National team to multiple World Cup titles.

As a boss, she helped elevate programs with a strong-willed personality and work ethic that included being on multiple recruiting visits with female athletes — including Slone — while traveling around the country to support athletes.

"She tells you like it was," Slone said. "She did not mince words. You knew where you stood. You knew what her opinion was. And again, she was a very determined person. Very committed."

Her impact has put in motion a department that has become successful across the board. Softball made the NCAA Tournament this spring while volleyball made the Sweet 16. Women’s programs have won 18 conference titles at Illinois.

While Slone coaches one of those programs, a poster given to her by Kahrs sits in her office. It reads “Possibilities — The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible."

For Slone and the hundreds of women involved in athletics at Illinois, Kahrs was the impetus for those possibilities.

"She started women's athletics at Illinois, she laid the foundation and paved the way for everything that has come since the beginning," Slone said. "And so she really did get the ball rolling here. And so everything that we have now is due in large part to her and what she really set the wheels in motion for."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.