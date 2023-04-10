CHAMPAIGN — Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward went to get a look at his new position room during morning workouts ahead of spring practice after getting the job this winter.

He came away more than content with the Illini’s newest addition, ALAH grad and Arthur native Kaden Feagin.

Feagin has been getting his feet wet as an early enrollee after joining the team in the spring as a four-star recruit and one of the in-state crown jewels of the Illini’s latest recruiting class.

Even with a learning curve at the collegiate level, Feagin has looked the part early.

"I had a chance to see him in early morning workouts," Ward said. "Man, he's one of the biggest, most athletic guys who can bend. Most of the time, guys that big, they can't bend like that. He bends well, he runs well. He's strong and smart. He can catch the ball well. There's not much he can't do."

"To be quite honest, Kaden has been very impressive," head coach Bret Bielema said. "Just the way he's picked things up. And physically, he's obviously a very gifted athlete."

Illinois has a lot of returners in the running back room, mainly Reggie Love and Josh McCray, so snaps in his freshman season may be hard to come by. Love and McCray are a couple of the older players giving him early tips as he transitions to a faster and more physical brand of Power Five football.

McCray especially, since they both are big backs, Feagin is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds while McCray is 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds.

“It helps a lot having them in the room seeing how they play and bringing that into my game,” Feagin said. “We don’t play exactly the same, but they’re bigger backs, so I can use those skills.”

Ward wasn’t Feagin’s position coach when he originally committed, but he quickly built a relationship with him in the spring.

​​“Just being very detailed in everything we do,” Feagin said. “Even if you have a good play, there’s something you can fix. He’s very detailed. He wants everything perfect, which I really like about him.”

Aidan Laughry and Jordan Anderson are a pair of redshirt freshman backs who went through the same transition Feagin is going through last spring. Those two have been helping Feagin with the ins and outs of joining as a new player and dealing with an expanded playbook and scheme.

Those two are who Feagin will be battling for snaps as the third running back behind McCray and Love.

“I’ve talked to Aidan and Jordan about it because they came in mid-year. They’re like, ‘You’re going to make mistakes. You’ve just gotta keep going and not get discouraged.’”

The playbook has been one of the bigger transitions for Feagin, and is the biggest change for most freshmen at the college level. He’s also switching back to running back after he ended his career at ALAH at quarterback and was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year last season.

“In high school, it’s just go,” Feagin said. “Here, you’ve got to wait for it, and stuff will start to develop,” Feagin continued. “I feel like I’m going a little too fast right now. Just be more patient, trust everything like my blockers.”

Feagin has been adjusting, and growing in his first couple of months in Champaign.

“I knew it was going to be a tough adjustment, but I feel like I’m doing pretty good so far,” Feagin said. “I feel like I’m fitting in pretty well.”

