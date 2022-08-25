Julian Pearl taking next step at offensive line for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — A grade school Julian Pearl remembers following around his older brothers throughout the summer.

Tayvion Johnson and Avery Pearl Jr. would take him to basketball and football camps and workouts throughout the day while their mother was at work, showing Pearl the ropes as he grew as a football and basketball player in Danville.

"I'm basically shadowing them all day," Pearl said. "Just learning work ethic and passion for the game from them."

Johnson was a future college basketball player while Avery was a future college offensive lineman.

“(Avery) was me before I was me,” Pearl said.

Pearl took those traits and has become the starting left tackle for the Illini and the one responsible for protecting the quarterback’s blindside. He’s played in 19 games and started in 15 over the past two seasons, and has developed into an NFL offensive line prospect with his combination of size and athleticism.

Pearl and Alex Palczewski will anchor a line that includes three new starters in junior college transfer guards Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler with new center Alex Pihlstrom.

Before his career at Illinois, Pearl grew up taking after his siblings on the gridiron. He played a lot of tight end or defensive end where his athleticism was more on display.

"Nobody's really saying, ‘Hey, you'd make a great left tackle.' when you're in middle school," Pearl said.

Pearl starred at Danville High School and was recruited to Illinois as a defensive lineman, but then-head coach Lovie Smith decided midway through Pearl’s career to advise a change.

Pearl said he had fought the decision earlier in his life when it was brought up, but he didn’t need a whole lot of convincing from Smith.

"He just told me, 'I think you'd make a great tackle in the future,'" Pearl said. "I'd have crazy potential. And Lovie Smith, if anybody knows, he knows, you know?"

Pearl hit the ground running on the offensive line, especially under the current staff. He was moved to guard and started 11 games last season. Now he’s taking over the left tackle spot and is tasked with replacing current Minnesota Vikings lineman Vederian Lowe.

"He is playing at a high level right now,"offensive line coach Bart Miller said. "He's incredibly athletic; he's got great length. The measurables are all there."

With a 6-foot-6 frame and athleticism from a basketball background — he still plays and suffered a minor injury in a pickup game this spring — he has all the measurables to be an impact lineman.

Miller also challenged him early in camp to be a leader on the line and has been impressed with his growth in that department and work ethic during the offseason.

"He has the skill set and the talent to take this game as far as he wants to take it," Miller said. "That's the exciting part for us as coaches is that you see this basically unlimited potential.”

That switch under Smith has paid dividends for the Illini and likely for Pearl’s future.

"I have no regrets about the decision at all, except for the fact that I wish it would have happened sooner," Peal said. I feel like I'm really flourishing at this position and able to still showcase how athletic I am."