CHAMPAIGN — Athletic director Josh Whitman showed support for the basketball program early in his recent media roundtable.

After a season that, while being a fourth straight with 20 wins, didn’t quite reach the standard of the years preceding it. Whitman chose to go back to some of the memories like in March 2022 when the Illini won the Big Ten regular season title or the one when Illinois beat UCLA in November to give him perspective.

This year was still a big step ahead of where the program was a few years ago — before the arrival of head coach Brad Underwood.

“I do know and share the passion our fans have for the basketball program,” Whitman said. “I understand the disappointment we’ve experienced the last couple of Marches. I do think in some ways that it’s important we retain some perspective on what we’ve been able to accomplish with the men’s basketball program over these last number of years — Big Ten’s winningest basketball program over the last four seasons, four consecutive top-five regular season Big Ten finishes. That’s really hard to do. You think back to the last four seasons, going into the last week of each of those seasons, we were in the race to win the title.”

Whitman mentioned that the Illini were one of 19 programs nationally to make the past three tournaments, with Illinois set to have made the past four before the COVID pandemic shut down the 2020 tournament.

“We’re keeping good company,” Whitman said. “We’re doing some really positive things in basketball.”

While Whitman acknowledged the lack of postseason success — the past three seasons ended in defeats in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament — he pointed to the regular season being a larger sample size to look at. Whitman’s seen Underwood lead Illinois to the best record in the conference in the past four seasons while winning a conference regular season and tournament title.

“You talk about putting yourself in position to make a run — we did all the work in the regular season and we weren’t able to advance,” Whitman said. “I understand it, but I think the regular season is a great snapshot of where our program stands. Ultimately, if you continue to do well in the regular season, you’re going to put yourself in a position to do well in March.

“As we think about March, you always have to realize what the NCAA Tournament is and what it is not. The NCAA Tournament is not an effort to identify who the best team is. I hate to break everybody’s heart. It is the greatest spectacle that maybe we have ever created in sports. It is a weeks-long effort to go out and see just unbelievable games where things happen. The best thing we can do is just keep showing up.”

One of the problems that plagued Illinois last season was its inability to have stability at point guard. That issue was created by the loss of players to the transfer portal.

Illinois is still yet to find a veteran point guard, and hasn’t had a consistent option at the position since Trent Frazier’s career ended.

But, players like Frazier are becoming the exception rather than the norm in college basketball. The amount of turnover wasn’t exclusive to the Illini, with 1,787 portal entrants nationwide or an average just under five per Division I school.

“I know that we’ve had some share of roster turnover,” Whitman said. “I think that is something we’re experiencing across the country. It’s really unprecedented now — what we’re experiencing with player movement, player mobility. It makes it difficult, I understand, from a fan perspective to grow with people who are putting on our uniform.”

With 88 wins in the past four seasons, the only thing missing for Illinois is an NCAA Tournament second weekend. Whitman said he believes Underwood will get there.

"Our day is coming. We just haven’t found it yet," Whitman said. "But I’ve got tremendous confidence in where we’re headed and excited about what the future looks like there.”

PHOTOS: Illinois beats Michigan in OT thriller Michigan Illinois Basketball APTOPIX Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball APTOPIX Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball