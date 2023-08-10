When Isaiah Adams lines up next to his new center, he feels a sense of confidence.

After a couple of months with an opportunity to win the starting center job, Josh Kreutz has won the approval of the lineman and teammates around him while becoming the frontrunner in the position battle at that spot.

"He's a very smart player, but he's also fearless," Adams said. "I think that's one thing he brings, and it trades through all of us like this fearless mentality. I definitely could feel it. When a guy beside you is so fearless, it's like, Man, I could do this too."

That sense of confidence in the Illini’s new frontrunner at center has permeated through the rest of the team and staff after a spring where Kreutz has grabbed the reins of the offense.

Illinois initially looked at transfer options in the portal, having a commitment from East Carolina transfer Avery Jones before he flipped to Auburn, but since a good spring from Kreutz they are content to give him an opportunity.

“Quite a bit, actually,” offensive line coach Bart Miller said about how his confidence has grown in Kreutz. “His devotion to his craft, how much time was spent in the meeting room, how much time was spent watching film, he takes it very seriously.

Kreutz was a three-star recruit and led Loyola Academy to an Illinois Class 8A state title during his prep career. His father Olin Kreutz, a former All-Pro center for the Chicago Bears, helped him get involved with the sport at an early age before Kreutz took the initiative to become a Power Five center.

“Kreutz is incredibly athletic. The thing that gives him a tremendous advantage is he’s so football savvy, his football IQ is so incredibly high,” Miller said. “He sees the game well. He can articulate and make calls. He has the experience of a guy well beyond the reps he’s actually taken in a game. Obviously, he’s got a great lineage and has been around the game his whole life. That helps him. I think we’ve been able to kind of expedite some of the install and some of the advancement of our offense because we feel and trust we’ve got an experienced guy there. Maybe more so than you’d anticipate for somebody who hasn’t taken a lot of reps.”

What’s given the staff confidence in him more so than his tangible traits is his buy-in to being a leader and learning more of the intricacies of the offense ahead of his third season after spending time behind Doug Kramer and Alex Pihlstrom over the past two seasons.

He spent that time learning, doing film study and talking with coaches so he was ready when his opportunity came.

“He wants to learn,” Miller said. “He’s asking questions all the time, ‘Can I do this? How should I do this? What do you think about this?’ It’s been fun to coach a guy who is that invested. Not to say those other guys haven’t been, but he approaches it with the mindset that he’s watched film enough. I think that’s a pretty special trait for a collegiate center, especially a young collegiate center who hasn’t taken a ton of game reps.”

After all that work, he’s turned into what looks like a quick fit in the middle of the Illini’s offensive line.

"It seems natural to him," Adams said. "He seems comfortable. He seems like, you know, taking control of the line of scrimmage is what he wants to do. So it's been easy. It's been very clear, concise, and it's been easy to just communicate with him."

Close NFL draft prospect Devon Witherspoon takes part in a Play Football clinic ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Center High School in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Devon Witherspoon (31) sets up before the snap against Michigan. Witherspoon is the Illini's first draft pick in the first round since 2012 and the highest overall pick since 1996. Devon Witherspoon draws with kids at a youth clinic ahead of the NFL Draft at Central High School in Kansas City. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon (31) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Arland Bruce IV (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS) Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) could be the first DB drafted in 2023. Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. Former Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon NFL draft prospect Devon Witherspoon takes part in a Play Football clinic ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Center High School in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Devon Witherspoon (31) sets up before the snap against Michigan. Witherspoon is the Illini's first draft pick in the first round since 2012 and the highest overall pick since 1996. Devon Witherspoon draws with kids at a youth clinic ahead of the NFL Draft at Central High School in Kansas City. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon (31) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Arland Bruce IV (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS) Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) could be the first DB drafted in 2023. Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind.