CHAMPAIGN — When Josh Gesky got onto campus at Illinois in the spring of 2021, he had to bulk up like most offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

He faced a unique challenge in doing so, dealing with Type I Diabetes, a condition in which the body produces little to no insulin and makes it difficult to regulate blood sugar. That meant changing his weight by gaining over 50 pounds would be an uphill battle.

He got to work with trainer Jeremy Busch and the Illinois nutrition staff. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds going into his redshirt sophomore season.

“The hardest part I’d say is being able to monitor my blood sugar with the amount of food you have to eat and then being able to correct and work with your endocrinologist about it because you’ve got to be able to work with the doctors,” Gesky said.

That work off the field and on while developing the past couple of seasons means he’s been prepared for his turn to get significant snaps. He’s spent a large portion of the spring so far as the Illini’s starting right tackle.

“His coachability is really high,” offensive line coach Bart Miller said. “He’s hungry. It’s kind of his turn and his chance to really go out and prove what we all believe is in him and he’s doing that so far.

“He’s done that, really improved in the weight room, really improved some of his mobility and technique work on the field. Now you’re starting to see some of the success he’s having at practices and, hopefully, that correlates to some great stuff for him this fall.”

Gesky waited his first few years behind all-conference lineman Alex Palczewski, Alex Pihlstrom, Vederian Lowe and others on the Illinois line. They’ve shown him the ropes of successful Power Five line play.

He saw their process, and learned how to be more explosive and gained the type of football IQ that helped make Lowe and Doug Kramer NFL Draft picks. Palczewski could join them while he and Pihlstrom could each get shots in NFL training camps this summer.

“Watching them in their everyday life, watching their routine, watching the way they eat, watching the way they develop and stuff ... it’s a lot easier to take all that in when I had those experienced guys (to watch) when I was younger," Gesky said. "It was much easier for me than if I was just doing it on my own. It was really nice to see the steps I had to take to grow and be better.”

During that time Gesky also reworked his body, attributing gaining strength and muscle to friendly competitions with Josh Kreutz and Zach Barlev — two other young linemen who will have a chance at bigger roles this season. Kreutz is currently the leader in the starting center battle.

After seeing more experienced players over the past couple seasons, it’s their turn to step up into those roles.

“The opportunity is huge for me because I’m able to help the team,” Gesky said. “I’m able to help the program grow along with being able to develop myself and the o-line, communication, football IQ and everything, along with being able to learn from a great staff and a great coach along the way.”

He was originally committed to the previous coaching staff, but new coaches welcomed him in soon after they were hired and Gesky said he felt a quick connection with them before impressing coaches with his development in processing the game.

“He’s really done a great job of developing from a mental side of the game as well,” Miller said. “Any time a high school kid comes in and maybe a guy who hasn’t had a lot of high-level football experience from a high school level comes in and obviously the Big Ten is a different animal altogether. He’s done a great job of learning the offense and understanding that he has to get better at certain techniques that maybe didn’t work for him in high school or maybe he didn’t have the opportunity to do.”

“It’s been fun to watch this kid grow,” head coach Brett Bielema said. “I think he’s got a bright future.”

