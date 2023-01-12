Jayden Epps grabbing significant minutes as Illinois' lead guard

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had three words to describe Jayden Epps.

“Gifted bucket maker.” Underwood said. "Those guys translate. The one thing in evaluating him is his game translated because his ball goes in a lot."

That’s been part of the reason that Epps has been able to carve out such a big role with Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) as a true freshman, playing nearly 30 minutes per game in Big Ten play.

He’s third on the team in minutes played this season and has averaged 28 minutes over the past two games after being thrust into the team’s main point guard since the departure of Skyy Clark on personal leave.

With those minutes, Epps has flashed that scoring spark with double-figure performances in five straight games. He’s averaging 11.8 points in that span and is shooting 50% from the field while leading the Illini in 3-point percentage this season at 37.5%.

"Jayden jumps up and gets the easiest 10-15 I've ever seen," Underwood said. "I mean, the ball just finds him and finds the basket."

Epps will take that hot streak into the Illini’s game against one of the hottest teams in the conference in Michigan State (12-4, 4-1) at 8 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.

“Jayden is an elite scorer,” teammate Coleman Hawkins said. “He has a mid-range game, 3-point shot. I think he’s very quietly been killing. I think he’s been great for us coming in off the bench giving energy defensively and offensively.”

Alongside star performances from Terrence Shannon Jr. and leading performances from Matthew Mayer and Coleman Hawkins, Epps has been a consistent and stable secondary option.

He was thrown into the fire, playing 31 minutes in the win over Texas, and that’s paid off.

“The only way you can really get adjusted to it is by playing in it," Epps said. "So I would say I’ve played a lot of minutes and that’s helped me adjust. And the practicing with these guys and how hard we practice, that’s helped me a lot too.”

A fellow four-star in the freshman class has also seemingly hit his stride over the past couple of games. Ty Rodgers ignited the Illinois bench with some effort sequences, including one where he got a steal and then slapped the floor after he drew a foul, and has played double-digit minutes over the past two games.

He’s played as primarily a wing, with his role being defined after the loss of Clark and a couple of system tweaks.

"I think he's settling into a role," Underwood said. "He knows where his minutes are going to come. He knows where they're going to be at positions more than likely. I still love Ty's versatility because he can play on the ball a lot. But again, he's more versatile on the defensive side."

RJ Melendez had a bounce-back game against Nebraska as well, scoring in double-figures for the first time in over a month. Underwood praised his defensive effort during a shooting slump that came after a shoulder injury, with Melendez providing impact as a defensive rebounder. Underwood said his shoulder is good currently.

“He’s a really good shooter that’s kind of fought it,” Underwood said. “He’s fought it. We put him through three or four actions to get shots. He’s been guarding his tail off. He’s been elite on that end in the last three games. I told him the only way I’m not staying with you is if you quit shooting. … He’s got the ability to elevate us to another level with his shooting.”

