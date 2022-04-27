Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson put names in for NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois graduate students Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson put their names in for the NBA Draft. Both were listed in the league's list of players entered Tuesday.

Both have one year remaining and have the ability to withdraw by the June 1 deadline and come back to Illinois. Neither have publicly indicated if they have hired an agent or are considering a return to school.

Grandison started 23 games and played in 30 last season, averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also shot a team-high 41% from 3. Coach Brad Underwood referred to him as the team's "maestro" late last season.

Hutcherson transferred from Division III Wesleyan after the 2018-19 season. He redshirted the next year with the Illini due to transfer rules before having injuries force him to miss most of the past two seasons with a back injury and a sports hernia. He's played four games with one start for the Illini.

If both leave, Illinois will have three scholarships open for late recruiting additions or transfers for next season.

