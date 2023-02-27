COLUMBUS, Ohio — On paper, Illinois came into its game against Ohio State with more to play for.

The Illini had faint hopes of a conference title share but more realistic ones of being in a tie for second in the conference with a win. Ohio State was limping to the season’s finish line on a nine-game losing streak, having dropped 14 of 15 while playing out the end of a season that’s been a transition year for the program.

The Illini followed up an emotional comeback win over No. 21 Northwestern with a relatively emotionless 72-60 loss in Columbus.

"As much grit as I thought we had in the second half against Northwestern, we gave it all back," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Effort and "bite," a word Underwood uses when talking about his team’s effort, have been brought up after a good portion of the team’s losses. It was brought up emphatically after the team’s early losses to Penn State and Missouri, but less so recently.

It came up again on Sunday.

"I thought we were going to clean things up, but I feel like we've kind of made the same mistakes when we lose," Illinois' Coleman Hawkins said.

It was a stark difference offensively from the first matchup. Illinois had 67 points in the first 35 minutes to get out to a 17-point lead before coasting to a nine-point home win.

This time Illinois fought an uphill battle on that end, not being able to penetrate in the paint and get looks in the rhythm of the offense.

"No, we destroyed them in the first game touching the paint," Underwood said. "It wasn't, it didn't have anything to do with it, it had everything to do with us not executing, not setting screens, the ball stuck. It's why I got rid of the five-out stuff we were running early. Nobody cut. We didn't execute anything."

That difference is the latest example of a young and inexperienced team’s inconsistency.

After a 7-2 start to the season, Illinois has been 12-10 and dropped three of its past five. One of the themes of the season has been inconsistency. With postseason play approaching, Illinois is searching to find it.

"You've got to find five guys right now that play hard and execute. I mean, we know who we want to be and we know we can be," Underwood said. "It's not a time for guys to be in their feelings. It's time to rally. We did that the other night. We've got a great group of guys in the locker room. (I) believe in all of them and they've all had moments this year where they've been good and bad. That's the season and like I said, I think it's more about just a bad day."

Illinois did have a condensed schedule Underwood pointed to, making a couple comparisons between it and the team’s loss to Indiana in January after a condensed stretch. Illinois won four of five after that loss and will want a similar response in the next few weeks.

It has made schematic changes that helped it get back on track after an 0-3 start in conference play. Recently, it's had games where it has started out flat or has relied heavily on 3-point shooting despite being 326th in the country in 3-point percentage (31.0%).

A lot of that can be chalked up to shot selection, with a lot of those looks coming in isolation.

"It goes with the day," Underwood said. "I mean, off-balance, hard shots, even in the paint falling down, falling, leaning back. There was just nothing there. ... I've never been one to tell guys not to shoot it, but we're getting really close."

Underwood also wanted more rebounding, Illinois is third in the conference in offensive rebound rate but had just nine offensive boards on 39 misses. Underwood wants the team to grab 40% of its misses on the road. It grabbed 23% today.

"That's how you win on the road, in my opinion, and along with taking care of the ball," Underwood said. "Because we can't predict whether that thing goes in every night."

The ball going in might be a hard thing to predict, but it's ended up being the biggest predictor for the Illini. In games where Illinois shoots 45% or better, it's 13-2. In games where it shoots worse, it’s 6-9. The Illini, like most teams, have struggled when the ball doesn’t go in.

Unlike teams in previous Illinois seasons that were much more experienced, there hasn’t been the consistency or aforementioned "bite"’ to will them when shots aren’t falling.

"Just showing up every day, being everyday guys, I don't think that's what we are right now," Ty Rodgers said. "I think it's just finding that consistency."

Illinois will need to stack back-to-back days during a postseason where it will need to win games in consecutive days for a conference tournament title, or two games in three days to make the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.

"I think just not only being held accountable, but just holding ourselves accountable," Hawkins said. "We've got to hold ourselves accountable as far as getting in extra work, playing as hard as we can, going hard in practice not just you know kind of just getting by getting through. I think that's really the main thing is just holding yourself accountable and playing as hard as you can whatever moment it is."

Though the end of the season is fast approaching, Illinois has a week left of the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament to figure out how to find the needed consistency once and for all.

Hawkins and Rodgers both said they think the team will right the ship before March rolls around.

"We're gonna be fine," Rodgers said. "I'm completely positive with this team. We know how good we can be when we're playing, so we're not gonna lose hope of anything. We're just gonna go, get back in the gym and come back ready for Michigan."

