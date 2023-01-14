'It's night and day': Illinois puts slump in the past

CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. had a bright smile as he walked across halfcourt.

He’d just been fouled with 31 seconds left, and later hit a pair of free throws to ice the game against Michigan State. The State Farm Center got loud, and players got a second to take a breath after a late-game rally.

It was the moment that Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja said they knew Illinois had it in the bag during a 75-66 win in which the Illini ended the game on a 34-16 run in the final 14:13. It also was a gut-check win that was the most impressive of the team’s three-game win streak in the Big Ten that’s taken them to .500 after an 0-3 conference start.

“I think it’s night and day,” Mayer said.

Mayer and Dainja were the stars, each with double digits in the second half. Dainja closed the game with inside buckets in the final minutes, but it was Mayer who turned the game. During the middle of the second half, Illinois ran the same play over and over to get Mayer some looks, and he delivered with 10 points in under four minutes that gave Illinois the lead for good.

"I knew that he (Illini coach Brad Underwood) was going to try to get the ball in my hands as much as possible and that was exactly what happened tonight," Mayer said. "I've been struggling a lot through the beginning of the season. But when people get going, he finds them and that's what happened tonight."

Mayer had effusive praise for Underwood after the game for the team’s switch that’s seen them beat three straight Big Ten opponents in six days after a slide that featured double-digit losses to Northwestern, Missouri and Penn State.

“I’ve just got to give props to Coach Underwood. He’s a very aggressive, dominant type of guy but he’s really humble,” Mayer said. “His main goal is to win, no matter what. Just talking to the coaches, I had some talks with him and he made some amazing adjustments that have changed our trajectory. Our offense is completely different. Our defense is completely different. We don’t even run the press anymore. Coach Underwood has done an amazing job and I think it’s only up from here."

It was a drastic change of tune from Mayer, whose attitude is a microcosm of the team’s 180-degree turn in the past month. He said there was “a lot to figure out” between the players and the coaching staff after the team’s win over Alabama A&M on Dec. 17.

“I talked about my frustrations a few weeks ago in the media and I definitely should not have done that, but all of my frustrations were kind of about things that we were doing offensively and defensively,” Mayer said.

Since then, Underwood has made some tweaks. Offensively, he’s gone to a spread system that is similar to what he ran early in his career at Illinois and at Stephen F. Austin. He also went away from a full court press on defense and inserted Dainja into the starting lineup, switching from a switch-heavy scheme to the ball screen coverage it played last season.

Dainja and Mayer have both been impressive in that scheme, with 15 blocks each in the past five games.

Those switches by Underwood have paid dividends on the court, with that adaptability playing a key role in the team’s turnaround. Offensively the team has had three straight games of 75 points or more for the first time since mid-November, with only 26 turnovers in those games.

That’s the best stretch of ball security for the Illini this season after starting as one of the most turnover-heavy teams in the country.

“I always say nobody will out-stubborn me, but I also have to realize that, ‘OK, this didn’t work or that didn’t work and how quick can I get it changed because I don’t want to stay with it,’” Underwood said. “I don’t know. It might be one of my biggest flaws and it might be one of my biggest strengths. I don’t know. I know I’ve got to get Matthew shots. I know I’ve got to get TJ (Shannon) shots, Dain shots, Coleman (Hawkins) shots, and those guys are really good players. Five turnovers tonight makes me smile because it means we’re moving the ball, even though we did have a few isolations. We’re doing the right things.”

The players have made adjustments and been malleable as well. If it weren’t for Shannon’s 15 points in the first 10 minutes, then Illinois would have been in a much larger hole at the break.

In the second half, he made way for Mayer’s run, sitting on the bench in the middle of the second half and telling Underwood to leave him there and to keep going to Mayer.

"That's pretty brave for one of the best players in the country saying, 'Coach, these guys are cooking,'" Underwood said. "Now it's about us. It's not about individual stuff. It's about us. And I mean, I just got a smile on my face because I'm like, 'OK, got it.' I said, 'You gotta go quick.' And that's when it's about us. It's not about all the individual stuff. And he was phenomenal again tonight."

That is another change for a team that referenced internal issues and a need to come together as a unit. That looks to be buried in the past with a team that’s come together to look a lot more like the one that beat multiple top-10 teams in non-conference play than the one that struggled at the end of December.

“I think we have incredibly talented players,” Mayer said. “ I think everybody knows that. It was just a matter of making a few adjustments on offense and defense. I definitely think from some of those losses we had to look at what we were doing and change it up a little bit. I still truly believe we can win a national championship.”

