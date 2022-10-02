'It's history': Illinois win latest example of program's turning tide

MADISON — Alex Palczewski and Josh Whitman felt the gravity of the moment.

Palczewski, a sixth year offensive lineman, wore a wide smile when he saw his athletic director. When Whitman approached Palczewski and they hugged, the lineman lifted him off the turf at Camp Randall Stadium following the 34-10 win.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema downplayed his personal connection coming into his return to Madison, instead focusing on how big of a potential moment a win there would be for the rebuild of the program.

"To do something that's never been done in 20 years, that's not common, right?" Bielema said. "You don't get those opportunities. So to have that moment was really special."

After they secured that, few displayed the emotion and impact of the moment like Palczewski or Whitman, who stood and gave dozens of handshakes and hugs to players and coaches including Bielema.

"It's just awesome," Palczewski said. "It's history, like 2002 was the last time this happened. I mean, again, this is awesome but it's not an irregularity. This is something that we're going to be building towards every single year."

Palczewski made the decision to come back for a sixth and final year, and remembers leaner times at the beginning of his career before moments like Saturday and last year’s win at Penn State. He’s seen firsthand the growth of the program.

"I think back to years past, I almost cried in like the fourth quarter," Palczewski said. "I mean, it's awesome just the way that the program is turning right now."

Bielma had his midfield moment where he was surprised by his wife and daughters, and had a television interview after a triumphant return to a place where he got his head coaching start and won three conference titles. He also got the game ball after the game from the team.

That doesn’t overshadow the statement about the program's turnaround that was made.

Illinois lost to Wisconsin 24-0 last season and was outgained 491-93. The Illini won by the same amount this year in a 48-point swing. They’re 7-3 since that game that included the upset at Penn State. This win is another example of how the team has turned around that includes the team’s 24-3 rematch win over Virginia earlier this season.

“It’s just progress,” Bielema said.

Wisconsin has been the king of the Big Ten West since its inception. Bielema made a point to his team that Wisconsin and Northwestern won the past five Big Ten West titles before he took over prior to the 2021 season.

The Badgers' four division titles are the same number as the rest of the division combined with Northwestern and Iowa having two titles each.

"When I got here, that was the graphic I showed him and I said. 'If you want to get to where you want to be, we're going to have to take care of these teams,'" Bielema said.

Now Illinois has a win against one of those teams.

When Bielema was out of college coaching, he had his eye on the Illinois job. When he was at Wisconsin he wondered why Illinois wasn’t in on some of the recruits he was after. He saw potential in the program for moments like these.

"I definitely was watching this job and I would do a lot thinking about if this opportunity came what would we do?" Bielema said. "And to be quite honest, when Josh (Whitman) called then we kicked it into overdrive and we haven't let off the gas yet."

Bielema wants to capitalize on this momentum on the recruiting trail, mentioning he had two calls he wanted to wait to make after the game because he thought Illinois would win. Palczewski also mentioned the step forward being that the team is starting to see this kind of performance as less of a novelty.

“There’s a lot of fun stuff that’s happening and I can’t wait to do more,” Bielema said.

The team still has games against Northwestern and Iowa, the two other past division champions, as well as a game against ranked Minnesota. But as Palczewski and other players pointed out, the next step is making it so games like these aren’t always this big of a moment.

"This is about turning the tide," Palczewski said. "This isn't an irregularity. It's not an oddity. It's just something that we've been working towards since December."