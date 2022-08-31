Isaiah Williams has found himself after position switch and become a leader for the Illini

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois locker room was surprised.

Isaiah Williams had just given a speech to the team around Juneteenth, and the normally quiet Williams brought the house down.

“He literally had everybody captivated in the room, including myself,” coach Bret Bielema said. “When he got done, (cornerback Devon Witherspoon) of all people, because they go back and forth all the time, stood up and started clapping. The whole room just went crazy.”

It was another development for Williams, who has gone through a lot of change in the past year-plus. He switched from quarterback to receiver before the 2021 season and has grown his presence as a leader before being named captain ahead of the 2022 season.

Williams had a good first season after the switch, becoming the Illini’s top receiver. Now, after a period of introspection and a summer transitioning to a full-time receiver, he’s a focal point for the Illini on and off the field.

"Seeing Isaiah go up there and give a speech and just learn about our history, It just made me proud," Witherspoon said. "Like to understand, we’re here in America and we came from a lot. So just to watch him give that speech just sent chills down my body, honestly, because he had the power to do that. He really stood up and gave that speech in front of everybody, because not a lot of us really are confident enough to get up and do that, but he took on that challenge."

That kind of leadership has been with Williams his whole life. When Illini running backs coach and former high school coach Corey Patterson found him in St. Louis as a little kid, he was running sprints with future NFL first-round pick Jameson Williams. For Isaiah’s first practice, he went to the wrong team, but Patterson tracked him down.

Since then, Williams joined a group of kids Patterson mentored, and became the one Patterson looked to.

"He was a natural leader, who's naturally the guy that people follow," Patterson said of Williams. "He never really had to ask for people to follow him. When he walked, they walked. When he says something, they listen."

That leadership has followed Williams to Illinois. He’s quiet, but has looked after a receiver room that has added a lot of young pieces, including freshmen Shawn Miller and Hank Beatty along with sophomore Pat Bryant.

That speech and leadership role at Illinois was partially fueled by Williams’ attendance at the Black Student Athlete Summit in Houston in May. Williams was one of 758 athletes to attend. Williams gave his speech after

"It really touched me," Williams said.

Williams heard from several speakers in athletics and other industries. One of the speakers was former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson, one of four assistant coaches and 10 people arrested in the FBI’s investigation into bribery in recruiting in college basketball.

Richardson’s speech began with him telling those athletes not to call someone their boss.

“I’m like, ‘He’s your boss?'” Williams said. “Why wouldn’t you?”

Williams wasn’t initially sold, but then he heard Richardson’s story. He went to jail for 90 days after being arrested and hasn’t coached at a Division I program since and is working coaching the NY Gauchos AAU program.

As a part of a staff embroiled in scandal, Richardson ended up being the fall guy. His boss, then-Arizona coach Sean Miller, skirted most of the punishment and ultimately resurfaced at Xavier after being fired from Arizona in April 2021.

That story gave Williams some perspective.

"I was like, 'OK, now I understand why you see the world the way you see it,'" William said.

That broad takeaway Williams had was one of the things he wanted to bring back to the Illini. He talked about perspective and wanted to learn about his teammates while he shared in a speech that captivated the team over the summer.

"I wanted to talk about how we should all share our stories, because it'd be easier for us to understand each other," Williams said. "Why do you do the things you do? How to motivate each other. Because if I know your story, and how you came up, now I know, like, 'Oh, that's why you act the way that you act.' That's why he views the world the way he views it. So it's easier for me to motivate you."

That sentiment stuck in the Illini locker room. If Williams wasn’t a leader on the team already, that cemented his spot.

“That’s when I told the staff something just changed in our room,” Bielema said. “I literally think something just changed in the dynamic of our room and the respect that it drove. I don’t know what it’s going to translate to on the football field. I think it’s going to be good.”

During practice in spring of 2021, coach Bret Bielema called Williams into his office. Williams had come onto campus as a hyped four-star recruit and was seen as the future of the program at quarterback, but he had been buried on the depth chart before making only a couple of starts in his first two seasons.

Bielema proposed a switch to wide receiver. Williams wasn’t sure and talked to Patterson before ultimately giving it a shot.

"Just seeing how natural it came," Williams said. "Going through the drills, it came natural. And then my teammates were very encouraging and I was like, this is probably the best thing for me."

Williams felt at home at the position, so he stuck with it. He also got his fair share of touches in the first practice.

"They were throwing me the ball every single play," Williams said. "I'm covered, they'd still throw me the ball. Every play."

Turns out, that practice development was a direction from the top.

"I did tell (Brandon Peters) and Art (Sitkowski), I said throw every ball you could to him at that practice," Bielema said.

Williams also got some perspective after his first couple of seasons. When going to Illinois out of high school, he considered himself mainly as a football player. As years went on and his career didn’t get off to the start he imagined, he reevaluated.

"Who am I becoming outside of football?" Williams said. "It took me a while to even find myself as a person outside of football. That was always my identity. Isaiah, as a football player. So that's been my greatest accomplishment compared to anything I've done on the football field is finding myself."

Williams has other interests — he’s reading more. One of the books he was reading over the summer was The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holiday. He describes himself as a faithful person.

Finding himself outside of football also corresponded with a change on the field that has gotten him the most snaps of his career. He led Illinois with 547 receiving yards last season.

This year, with a full offseason after the position switch, Williams entered the season as the Illini’s No. 1 receiver. He got 11 targets in the Illini’s first contest. That number was five more than any other Illinois receiver. He finished with a team-high seven catches.

Now, Williams has another year at receiver where he’ll try to insert himself as one of the conference’s top pass catchers. Jameson Williams, Isaiah’s childhood friend, was able to shoot up NFL Draft boards quickly after his transfer to Alabama.

A new and changed Isaiah Williams will try to follow suit.

"I feel like what happened in my life, I'm thankful for," Williams said. "Because it made me the person I am today. And that's my greatest accomplishment. … I feel like now that I’ve found that everything on the football field will take care of itself."