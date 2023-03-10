CHICAGO — RJ Melendez threw down a dunk and let out a scream.

With Illinois going up one in the second half against Penn State, it could have been the moment the Illini finally buried the Nittany Lions. Illinois was making shots in the middle of a half in which it shot 58.6% from the field.

Instead, the night one that was all too familiar because of a common culprit.

After that dunk, Illinois went through a 9:48 stretch — from 10:27 left to 1:39 left — where it made just two field goals. Penn State went from being down one to up double digits in that span, during which the game was decided.

For the second straight game, the Illini clawed back from an early double-digit deficit before costly offensive execution late in the second half kept them from sealing the deal. It also meant a third straight loss to Penn State, a 79-76 defeat in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament tournament being the most costly one yet.

“It better be better,” coach Brad Underwood said. “I mean, it's ... we tried ball screens. We've obviously been without Jayden (Epps). He helps in those moments getting us into stuff.”

Illinois did get Epps, who had been out with a concussion, back on the court to play two minutes in which he hit a 3 just before the buzzer.

The late game execution wasn’t the only time the offense struggled. The Illini also had another slow start. The inconsistency on the offensive end has become consistent for the Illini over the past few weeks — they’ve lost five of their past eight.

Most of the reason for that is suspect shooting. The Illini were 6-for-21 from 3-point range. Opponents have packed the paint largely because of that, which has hurt spacing for players like Terrence Shannon Jr., who thrive going downhill to the bucket. Shannon had a team-high 19 points Thursday, but was met with multiple defenders almost every time he got close to the paint.

The team also has had its struggles running crisp offense without a lead guard. Illinois did have 15 assists, its highest total since a January win over Minnesota, but there wasn’t a player to help shake the offense when things broke down.

The team’s defense hasn’t been able to will it out of those stretches as consistently recently either.

“I think it's really hard to night in and night out; we've built our program on how do you win when the ball doesn't go in?” Underwood said. “That's where we've struggled the most — there's no secret we're last in the league in three-point shooting. And Matt's a big part of that, and Coleman's a big part of that. Luke has obviously helped, but we've got to make some threes.”

Mayer, who had been on a tear through most of conference play, has cooled off recently. He got to the rim and had some putbacks early, but didn’t score after seven points in the first nine minutes.

He’s 1-for-15 from 3 in his past two games. The Illini have often relied on his outside shot since they don’t have other consistent shooters. He’s the only Illini to make over 50 3s this season, with Shannon second at 50.

“He's a 23-year-old grown man,” Underwood said. “He's a veteran. He's been there, done that before. He was very, very good early, and there's no doubt we need him to be excellent as we move forward. Like I said, we've beaten great teams, and we are one. We need him to be a very big part of this.”

The Illini also missed 12 layups, shooting 17-for-29 at the rim. That lack of consistent output on the offensive end has led to a common outcome, in a slide that’s coming as the season creeps closer and closer.

“We didn't play good enough,” Shannon said. “We didn't shoot good enough to win. But I feel like we played hard. We just had a couple mistakes.”

PHOTOS: Illinois loses to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball