SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Illinois women’s basketball had bittersweet feelings in the locker room.

A resurgent and historic season came to an end that featured the team’s first 20-win season since 2007-08 and first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years. For a young roster, an exit in the first four could be just the beginning.

"It's been a fun year," Makira Cook said. "It's been a long journey. We've been through a lot together, but it's just been fun overall just experiencing different things and going through it."

With only two seniors on the roster, the season could be a jumping off point with most key contributors, including an honorable mention All-American in Cook, having a chance to return to follow up a season of firsts.

Illinois can return all five starters, and 96.4% of its minutes with Geovana Lopes being the only player who is out of eligibility. Peebles could return for a COVID season. All of its All-Big Ten players in Cook, Kendall Bostic and Genesis Bryant are set to return.

“Just really, really happy for these guys to be able to experience this, and now we're going to learn from it, and we're going to use this as motivation coming back because we have pretty much our entire team coming back besides (Lopes),” Green said. “And we are going to learn from this and use this as we go into next season.”

The Illini do have an open scholarship, and could have more depending on if it has portal entries this offseason. Green talked during the season about building depth on the roster, especially with experienced depth in the frontcourt.

That will likely include an addition or two while developing younger players who got spot minutes this season.

“Now I have a crystal clear vision of what we need to get better at, and believe me, we're going to work on it every single day, some of the things that have been — you know, the things that are glaring, and we're going to attack those, and we're going to be better for it,” Green said. “It helps me because I know now. I know what each of these guys needs to improve on. I know what we need to improve on collectively. And that knowledge is power, and we're going to attack those relentlessly in the offseason.”

Illinois will have a full roster this time around, instead of having a group that was quickly pieced together from after Green was hired. That group included former players under Green at Dayton and holdovers from the previous Illinois staff that jelled quickly. Those players now have more time to do that.

“It will be great because this summer we won't have to spend all of our practices just working on the basic fundamentals of basketball,” Bostic said. “We can really kind of pick and choose what we work on, like kind of critique some of our games and stuff. I think just kind of being here and being able to do this is great.”

Illinois also now has postseason experience, advancing in the Big Ten Tournament and now playing in the big dance. If the team makes it next season, it will be a familiar feeling.

"That experience just being comfortable knowing that we got here in our first year and now we get to really all come together and never know what happens in the offseason," Bryant said. "So I'm just excited for what we have coming up."

After a season where Illinois set a lot of firsts and looked back on the past, it’ll have the opportunity to transition from a rebuild to building into a contender.

"I don't even want to put a limit on us," Bryant said. "I feel like the sky really is the limit of what we can do next year and just having all the pieces back and not knowing what happens in the offseason. I'm just happy to really take this time to rest and recover our bodies but then really get back to work."

No. 25 Illinois loses to Nebraska Illinois huddles Geovana Lopes Kendall Bostic Adalia McKenzie Jada Peebles shoots