Illinois women's basketball showing early signs of turnaround under Shauna Green

CHAMPAIGN — Adalia McKenzie has noticed an uptick in interest in women’s basketball on campus at Illinois.

Now, other students ask if she’ll have her jersey available to buy.

"That's exciting to hear because I want to have a jersey in the store," said McKenzie, a 5-10 sophomore guard from Brooklyn Park, Minn. "Everyone seems to have one."

That interest has been spurred by the program’s torrid start to the season under new coach Shauna Green. The Illini are 8-2 and won their Big Ten home opener 80-62 over Rutgers. McKenzie had a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds while Makira Cook added 20.

That means they’ve surpassed their season total in wins in each of the past two seasons by early December.

"It's just exciting to just win in general but the Big Ten is really important to me and getting those dubs really means a lot," McKenzie said. "Getting that first dub today is just start to a great season."

The program nearly got a signature win in their conference opener, falling in the final seconds to No. 5 Indiana on the road on Sunday. The Illini led by one with 49 seconds left before falling 65-61.

"Every day I can see us getting more confident," Green said. "I really even think at the end of the Indiana game, you know that was a hostile environment. I mean, it was loud in there and the poise that we showed down the stretch, I was really, really happy with. They were so calm. Everyone just had a calmness and a confidence. So that was growth right there. And then I think we just continue, you know, in those moments, you continue to grow."

Illinois has found early success with a style that emphasizes defense and offense in transition. Guards Cook and McKenzie have largely benefitted from that as guards who can rebound and then get out into the open court. Cook and McKenzie are 10th and 13th in the Big Ten in scoring.

That isn’t as big of a surprise for Cook, who was named the Atlantic-10’s most improved player last season and was second-team All-Conference under Green at Dayton. But McKenzie, a four-star recruit who came to Champaign under the previous staff, has found her role quickly.

“The growth that Adalia's had in terms of her rebounding and her ability to get downhill, it totally fits our system," Green said. "And that's where it's kind of great how it all worked out. Because, again, I didn't recruit Adalia and some of these players that are here, but they fit our system so perfectly. And she's thriving in it, we run a ton of stuff and action to get her downhill."

Those two, paired with the conference’s leading rebounder in Kendall Bostic and North Carolina State transfer Genesis Bryant, have given the Illini a lift.

Bostic has expanded her offensive game early this season as a scorer, getting a career-high with 16 points in the season opener and is averaging 8.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Bryant, a four-star recruit, has been the spark off the bench with 13.1 points per game. Bryant, Cook and Jada Peebles are big reasons why the Illini are leading the conference and are fourth in the country in 3-point percentage (41.8%). Bryant took a shot to the face on a charge against Rutgers on Wednesday, coming back with a bandage on her face that matched Illini men’s player Terrence Shannon Jr.

"I just felt the energy and the vibe that we want to turn things around," Bryant said. "So I feel like we had the right players, had the right coaching staff, had the right environment. So all of the pieces were there. It's just whether or not we were going to work with it, And I'm glad. We're doing a really good job, so I'm excited for the future."

The combination of transfers in Cook and Bryant and returnees like Bostic, McKenzie, and Peebles have helped spur a quick program turnaround. It happening in Green’s first season might be a surprise to some outside the program, but it’s not something Green really spent too much time considering.

"I don't think about it like that," Green said. "I'm used to winning and I don't like losing. I'm not a good loser. So I think it's just the mentality that you bring in and the expectations that you set. And obviously, we have some pretty good players and some pretty good players that have bought into it."