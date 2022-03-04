Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey retires

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey retired Friday after five seasons with the Illini and 36 overall.

Fahey, a Women's Basketball Hall of Fame coach after winning five national titles at Division III Washington University in Saint Louis, wasn't able to bring that kind of success to the Power Five level.

Illinois was either last or second-to-last in the Big Ten in each of her five seasons as coach, winning just seven conference games and going 42-99 overall.

“I first met Nancy in the spring of 2014, and I have been proud to work alongside her for seven seasons at two different institutions,” Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a news release. “Her competitive fire is matched only by the standard of excellence she has set for herself and those around her — a combination that has produced one of the most decorated coaching careers in the history of college basketball.

"Although we were not able to win as many games at Illinois as any of us had hoped, I will always be grateful to Nancy for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program needed stability and integrity. Her leadership during a tumultuous period in our history, both upon her arrival and, more recently, throughout the pandemic, will forever be remembered and is much appreciated."

Fahey was brought over from Washington University with Whitman after he became the Illinois AD.

Fahey's assistant Corry Irvin will be the interim head coach while the department conducts its search for a replacement. Irvin was hired as an assistant before the 2021-22 season.

“I want to thank all the coaches and staff members I’ve worked with for the past 40 years, from Johnsburg High School and Washington University to the University of Illinois,” Fahey said in a news release. “A special thanks to all my players who will always have a special place in my heart. I wish Illinois women’s basketball the very best in the future. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life.”

