Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green and her staff acted swiftly to put together pieces in an offseason that aims to build on last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

They lost assistant Ryan Gensler, who was hired as the head coach at Akron, but replaced him with former Stanford assistant Britney Anderson.

Anderson brings national championship winning experience as an assistant with the Cardinal, and Green said the transition has been seamless so far.

"I just thought she was exactly what we needed," Green said. "She's experienced. She's a great connector and relationship builder through recruiting and through our relationships with players, and she's recruited at the highest level and obviously she's won a national championship, not too many people can say that."

To complement a roster that returns all five starters and a large portion of its minutes, Green quickly grabbed transfers Camilla Hobby and Shay Bollin out of the portal to bolster depth in the front court.

That means that by early May, the Illini women are set with more than a month to spare before the team resumes offseason workouts with its complete roster for next season in June.

Hobby is the highest profile addition a starter on North Carolina State’s NCAA Tournament team a year ago and has played in 113 college games. She was recruited by Green while she was at Dayton and once she entered the portal ahead of her final collegiate season, Green got to take advantage of the opportunity to recruit her again.

"It's huge experience," Green said. "It's just invaluable to understand what it takes in pressure moments against some of the best players in the country. She's gone up against all of them. Same thing with Kendall (Bostic) and Bryn (Shoup-Hill), so now we have three people that all have that experience."

Bollin was a top-50 high school prospect who Green remembers as a versatile and impactful frontcourt piece as a prep player.

“She was being recruited by everyone in the country, so we pretty much knew we had no chance,” Green said. “That was one where we didn't really know her, but really hit it off just in my first conversation with her. We just hit it off right away."

After injuries kept her from playing in her final collegiate seasons and she played 41 minutes in a debut season at Duke, Green pounced at the opportunity to add her.

Green compared her possible development arc to last year’s second team All-Big Ten transfer Genesis Bryant. Bryant was a bench player at North Carolina State before blossoming in a larger role with the Illini last season.

"It is exciting because you know what they're capable of when they were younger as players," Green said. "With Shay just her size and her versatility and her ability to shoot the ball at that size. I just think the sky's the limit for her. So I can't wait to get her here and get working with her because she has three years left which is a lot of time to develop a player."

With other frontcourt players in Hobby and last year’s starters Kendall Bostic and Brynn Shoup-Hill, Bollin won’t need to play as immediate of a role as Bryant.

Adding those frontcourt pieces will help give the Illini more options to mix and match lineups with. Last season a lack of depth in the frontcourt especially forced the team to rely on a couple of bigs to play big minutes.

"I think when you put all them together, it's going to give us a lot of options and a lot of flexibility for different lineups, where we just didn't have that luxury last season," Green said. "It was, you know, we just had to play certain people a ton of minutes in certain positions, because we didn't have a lot of depth."

Incoming freshman guards Cori Allen and Gretchen Dolan also give Illinois a couple guard options behind stars Makira Cook and Bryant.

With the coaching staff and roster set, Illinois has shifted and gotten rolling with its 2024 recruiting class. Four-star and top-50 prospect Berry Wallace and in-state forward Hayven Smith, who averaged a double-double last season at Lincoln Way East.

“The momentum of just good things happening in our program, I think it's kind of being felt, really across the country in terms of who we talk to,” Green said.

The offseason switches towards future recruiting for now, then building with a couple new pieces and a returning roster on last season’s success.

“Hopefully next season we win a little bit more and then there'll be even more momentum,” Green said. “You've got to keep it rolling, you've got to kind of strike when it's hot, and I think right now it's hot."

PHOTOS: Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green