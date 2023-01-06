Illinois with sense of urgency and confidence despite recent slump

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood maintained that there is still a good amount of season left, but that Illinois basketball has a sense of urgency with its recent rut.

With an 0-3 start in Big Ten play and a sluggish start, Illinois hosts No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"I don't want to put it that much — it's a game — but we need to win," Underwood said. "We need to get back to playing with our swagger."

Underwood was pleased with the overall effort of the team in a loss to Northwestern. It was the team’s third-straight double-digit loss to a Power Five opponent, but Illinois did also hold the Wildcats to 32.1% from the field.

"I felt in a crazy kind of way, felt pretty good after the Northwestern game," Underwood said. "We're not that far away. We weren't playing hard. Now we're playing really, really hard. We've got that back established."

Illinois gets a chance to prove it’s going in the right direction Saturday, where it will need to add some consistency on offense.

The Illini have had 15 turnovers or more in each of their past four games, and are now 309th in the country in turnover rate, according to KenPom.

"I felt like we played well enough to win the game, we just fouled and then we had a bad stretch offensively where it was turnovers," Underwood said. "So we've got to execute better on the offensive end. We've got to do a better job of protecting the ball."

One of the players tasked with more responsibility to shoulder the offensive load is Jayden Epps. Epps had started just once this season, but is third in minutes played due to a role that’s increased this season with his ability to break down a defender and get to the basket. He’s averaging 9.4 points and has scored in double figures in each of the past three games.

"Jayden's a really good player," Underwood said. "I mean a really good player. He's gotten into the paint pretty much at will against everybody that we've played, he's going to continue to do that."

For an Illinois offense that needs more consistent initiators on offense, Epos could end up being that guy.

"We need him (to be) aggressive," Underwood said. "We need aggressive Jayden Epps. Jayden needs to be a 10-16 point a game guy for us every single night knowing that he's capable of getting 20, and he's starting to make really good decisions and better reads to go along with that."

Epps was one player who Underwood praised, and one of his takeaways from the team’s loss to Northwestern was that the team is playing with more effort.

After Underwood challenged the team following a loss to Penn State, he’s seen a turnaround in the leadership department.

"We weren't playing as hard as we could play," Underwood said. "And, when I feel like I have to lead and kind of fight 'em I do that. I love the way we did that. And we bounced back from that and we're competing really hard and playing really hard.

"Now it's getting back to, 'I've got to be the technical guy.' A little more stoic and a little more less animated. But I'm going to fight and our guys know that. I've been that way. It didn't matter, this year, last year, the year before. That's been who I am."

He praised Terrence Shannon Jr. and RJ Melendez, among others, for their leadership over the previous couple of days in practice. The growth in leadership and effort has Illinois confident despite its recent slide.

"We're not worried about the Northwestern game," Dain Dianja said. "It already happened, so we're just on to the next, but we're gonna get this one."

