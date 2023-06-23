CHAMPAIGN — With fall camp around a month away, Illinois still has a little bit of wiggle room for its roster for next season.

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema said that there are a couple of spots that the team wants to address to finish its 2023 recruiting class. Though the transfer window has closed, graduate transfers can enter at any time without sacrificing eligibility, meaning there have been some recent entrants and options available.

"I think that the portal world for me is a lot like free agency in the fact that if you know you have a position of need, you can acquire it through the portal and look for certain guys, and we've kind of taken that approach year round," Bielema said. "But I think here at the end, when you get down the last couple scholarships, you really, truly just hone in on where you see your team and where you could possibly use some extra bodies to help you."

Altmyer at Manning Passing Academy

Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer was selected as a counselor for this summer’s Manning Passing Academy, founded by former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and run by his sons Peyton and Eli.

Alumni include NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow among others. Altmyer will be a counselor with 44 other college quarterbacks in the offseason before the transfer takes the reins at quarterback for the Illini this fall.

"The thing I think it breeds is you're around a bunch of other good players that aren't in your scheme so it's not this whole guarded ... you know ... don't give away tactical information," Bielema said. “... I want Luke to just kind of go and enjoy being around a lot of the good quarterbacks, not just the coaches ... the quarterbacks that are there. But the quarterback coaches that are there helping them ... I mean, how can't you get better by hearing some of those guys talk? Every quarterback I've ever had go to it has been very, very pleased when they come back."

Bielema wants consistency

With the new scheduling format taking place starting in the 2024 season, Illinois will play Purdue and Northwestern every season as protected rivals, but other opponents will not be as consistent with the addition of USC and UCLA.

The team’s third trophy game, the Illibuck between Illinois and Ohio State, hasn’t been consistent since the introduction of divisions. Illinois plays at Ohio State in 2024.

Divisional opponents in the current format — Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota — will go from playing Illinois every year to not as often. The last time the Big Ten changed formats, Illinois went from playing Indiana every season to playing them twice since 2013.

Bielema wants those local games to be played on a consistent basis even if it isn't every season.

"The only thing that I kind of just voiced my opinion on was like, I still think, you know, the Big Ten is rich in history and tradition," Bielema said. "I think they'd like to see us play Wisconsin, I think they'd like to see us play Minnesota. Not that we don't want to go east and play those, but I think it's just, for building ticket sales and doing what everybody wants to do right now to keep our stadiums the way they need to be, I think you got to kind of protect them in some capacity."

