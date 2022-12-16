Illinois with a chance to shake the 'bad taste' from loss to Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — There was a bad taste in Terrence Shannon Jr.’s mouth after the team’s loss to Penn State.

It meant No. 18 Illinois (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) had dropped its second-straight conference game, and it happened with a runaway loss to an unranked Nittany Lions team.

"After we lost I was just like, 'Man, I can't wait to play again,'" Shannon said. "Actually, I said I can't wait to get to my next practice. I just can't wait to get the taste out of our mouth from Penn State."

Coach Brad Underwood was displeased, and will be looking for a response from the Illini host Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network) on Saturday.

"We'll find out," Underwood said. "It's been good. I've said it, nothing's bigger than our culture. And Coleman (Hawkin)'s got to be a keeper of our culture and be a leader. The accountability is what I was frustrated with."

Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of the players called out Saturday, with a fart noise in Underwood’s press conference. But he hasn’t been too fazed by it after he had a season-low four points.

“I just looked at it as a coach being frustrated with one of his best players and leaders,” Shannon said. “I didn't show up against Penn State. I can't do that. I can't have nights like that. I took responsibility for it and talked to my team.”

Shannon has played under similar-minded coaches, including Mark Adams at Texas Tech, so he is used to some tough coaching.

"I don't feel like you have to filter it out," Shannon said. "I just feel like if you're at this level, you should be able to take coaching. No matter what anyone says — whether it's your teammates, coaches or whatever — just be able to take constructive criticism no matter if it's good or bad. I don't channel it or nothing like it just fuels me honestly whether it's good or bad."

He said he has recovered from his eye injury. He also was evaluated for a concussion after the team’s game against Maryland.

“It’s better,” Shannon said.

Illinois’ most experienced returnee, Hawkins, has also been around Underwood for three seasons.

"I just know a lot of stuff's gonna be said," Hawkins said. "Just tune it out. Trent (Frazier), all those guys are good at kind of just saying 'Nah, screw that.' Like, moving coaches' words to the side and just playing through it, so that's kind of what I do.

"Sometimes we stop and listen to him talk and I'm just like, 'Nah, come on. Let's just keep going.' He's yelling and screaming. Once he yells and screams and you're sitting there listening to him, you're gonna think about it all the time. Y just got to move on from it."

Hawkins has tried to step into the leadership role as one of the experienced players after players like Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Da’Monte Williams and Kofi Cockburn were leaders in previous seasons.

He’s still figuring it out as a roster with eight new players meshes together.

"I've just had a difficult time trying to get the right approach to our guys," Hawkins said. "I think in previous years with older guys, it's easy for people to speak their mind and people not getting in their feelings. But I think I've just got to find the proper approach to talk to the team and just like (say), 'Look, guys, we can't do this or that.' And, you know, find the right tone for it because some guys might take it differently."

Hawkins will have an important role in filling a leadership void in the team that’s also being filled by Shannon and others. The difference is Hawkins is the one who has been around the program the longest. Underwood said that he sees him more as a leader by example rather than an "in your face" leader like Dosunmu.

"It's not about what I want, It's about what he's capable of,” Underwood said. “ … He's got to just be a voice to understand what our expectation is and what our level of what's established in our culture, and if he does that then we'll be fine."

Hawkins and Illinois have had their moments early this season. They had a win over the No. 2 team in the country in Texas just four days before the loss on Saturday.

"We just gotta come with the same effort every game," Shannon said. "The Texas game wasn't really a wake up call because we knew that we're one of the best teams in the country. We just gotta play like that every day."

The game against Alabama A&M is a chance for the Illini to turn the page late in non-conference play.

"Just know we'll be ready to play tomorrow and we'll be back to the team that we were at the beginning of the season," Shannon said.

