CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore wing RJ Melendez was suspended for the team’s 69-60 win against No. 24 Rutgers due to “violation of team rules” coach Brad Underwood said postgame.

“That’s the deal with him and we’ll go from there,” Underwood said.

Melendez had played in every game this season before Saturday, starting 11 and playing 21.4 minutes per game. He’s played 15 minutes in each of the team’s previous two contests.

The former four-star and top-100 prospect is averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists shooting 35.9% from the field and 23.7% from 3.

Fellow sophomore wing Luke Goode made his return Saturday, playing five minutes for the Illini. He could see more minutes at the wing spot as well as Ty Rodgers after his recent play. Both filled in at the wing spot, while Rodgers played 18 minutes today and is averaging 18.3 minutes over his past three games.

