CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wing RJ Melendez entered the transfer portal Monday, according to reports from On3 and 247sports.

Melendez played in 54 games over two seasons for the Illini, starting 19 and averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds. He began the season as a starter before a midseason slump and then started seven of the team’s final eight games.

He’s the third Illinois player to enter the transfer portal this offseason with Brandon Lieb and Jayden Epps. Skyy Clark and Zacharie Perrin also left midseason. Luke Goode is now the only remaining player in the team’s 2021 recruiting class while Illinois has four players left from its previous three recruiting classes still with the program.

Illinois and other programs have undergone this turnover in large part because of the NCAA’s addition of a one-time transfer rule, with over 1,200 Division 1 players having entered the portal this year according to Verbal Commits.

Illinois now has four open scholarships. That number could rise to six if Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. leave for the NBA.

