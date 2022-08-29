Illinois will be without running back Josh McCray vs. Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois came out of its opener mostly healthy, but will need a small shake-up in its running back rotation after its Week 0 win over Wyoming.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced sophomore back Josh McCray would be out on Friday, with further tests and evaluation needed to determine a long-term prognosis for his knee injury.

Reggie Love and Chase Hayden were the two backs that stepped in primarily on Saturday.

Love had a heads-up play on his 33-yard score in the fourth quarter when he rolled over a defender to avoid being down near the goal line and snuck into the end zone. Hayden had seven carries for 28 yards and was put on the field first.

Love, an All-State selection from Trinity Catholic in Illinois and a four-star recruit, was third on the team in carries last season behind Chase Brown and McCray.

"Reggie Love has probably been one of the more, for me, more personable, enjoyable relationships I've built with the players since I've been here," Bielema said. "Obviously, he came from St. Louis, he knew (running backs coach Corey Patterson) quite a bit. And then Reggie's gone through a couple of things off the field here that really defined you as a human, right?"

"Saturday when that opportunity came and him and Chase were in the back and I went up and slapped them both on the backside and just said, 'Hey, here's your moment, right?' Like, this is what you've been wanting. It doesn't matter how it came about; this is what you prepared for, and both of them went out and did some good stuff. And Reggie's play there at the end was pretty awesome."

Aidan Laughery missed last week's game but is expected to be available against Indiana. Bielema said he likes to go into every game with at least three and sometimes four running backs in the game plan, referencing his days at Wisconsin where he had backs James White, Monte Ball and Melvin Gordon on the same roster.

Bielema said that the decision between going with Love or Hayden was situational on Saturday and that will be the case Friday as well.

“If certain things happen it was gonna be Chase and if certain things happened it was gonna be Reggie Love," Bielema said. "... It'll be a situational decision. One that gives Illinois the best chance to have success.

Brown player of the week

It’s no secret who the Illini’s top back will be this weekend. Brown had over 160 total yards and three scores, earning him Big Ten Conference Co-Player of the Week honors with Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

"Chase Brown just continues to prove to us how special a player he is," Bielema said. "Very talented, but now he understands the offense., Some of the things that he does instinctively have grown even further."

Adams, Avery impress

It looks like Isaiah Adams has stepped up as a leader for the Illini offensive line alongside experienced tackle Alex Palczewski and returning starter Julian Pearl.

"He just amazes me every day," Bielema said. "We have a team prayer when we sit down for breakfast in the morning. We all collectively get together and I'll just open it up and he said some things that I just think moved the room, just in an exceptional way so just continues to impress me with his leadership and diligence."

That and a solid debut was the latest step for Adams in impressing Bielema and the staff. Adams seemingly strengthened his grip on the left guard position.

After the game Saturday, Bielema said that there were some “good teaching moments” for the interior offensive line with center Alex Pihlstrom playing his first game at that spot with Adams and Zy Crisler making their Division I debuts at guard. Jordyn Slaughter also played during a scoring drive —Bielema said he sees him as a key reserve who will play significant snaps all over the line.

On the defensive interior, Calvin Avery started and played 24 snaps Saturday, behind only Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton’s 36. Avery had four tackles with a forced fumble. He hasn’t normally played that many snaps and it was a promising sign for his offseason transformation.

"I've been in an NFL camp where you know he's better than players that I saw, but just because you're better doesn't mean you're productive," Bielema said. "He plays a very critical position for us; he's in the middle of our defense. ... I think if he can be the good him, he took steps in the right direction, but we can't have inconsistent. We've got to have good steady production. I'm excited to see him practice this week."