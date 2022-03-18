Illinois survives first-round scare against Chattanooga

PITTSBURGH — Illinois trailed for the first 39 minutes, but the lead it got in the final seconds was all that mattered.

Alfonso Plummer hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give No. 4 seed Illinois a 54-53 win over No. 13 Chattanooga in the NCAA Tournament South Region first round game Friday.

A 20-6 lead for the Mocs looked like the start of a 1997 remake, the last time these teams met in the postseason when a double-digit seed Chattanooga upset Illinois.

Instead, Plummer had 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Illinois got the most of its 25 seconds of the night spent in the lead.

Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Illini picked up the pieces after a horrid offensive start to beat the Mocs. It erased an early 20-6 deficit and saved itself from an embarrassing opening round upset.

The Mocs outrebounded Illinois 43-41 with 16 offensive boards and forced 13 turnovers, but the Illini came out on top by playing good defense.

Chattanooga didn't have a field goal in the final 4:34, and it was enough for Illinois to escape the rock fight.

Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins lifted the offense through a tough first half. Curbelo had all five of his points and all four of his assists in the first frame while Hawkins got out in transition as a lob threat. Hawkins finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists to keep Illinois down just four at the half.

The Mocs went up 11 early in the second, then a Hawkins layup and a pair of Plummer 3s cut the lead to one.

Plummer hit another jumper and the Mocs lead sat between one and five until the final minute. A Cockburn floater gave the Illini their first lead with 45 seconds left.

A pair of Malachi Smith free throws gave Chattanooga the lead back, but then Plummer hit his pair of game-winning free throws. Hawkins blocked Smith's runner in the lane, then rebounded Smith's last-second jump-shot attempt that bounced off the rim.

Now the Illini await the winner of 5-seed Houston and 12-seed UAB in the second round of the South Region on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

