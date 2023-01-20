Illinois struggles defensively against first high-profile big man in conference play

CHAMPAIGN — Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis walked off the court with a smile on his face.

He’d struggled with Illinois for years, but in his first matchup against a Kofi-Cockburn-less opposing defense, he feasted.

Illinois primarily played single coverage, and Jackson-Davis backed down his defender and put the ball into the basket time and time again. He had 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting, a season high, in Indiana’s 80-65 win on Thursday.

For an Illinois defense that has been mostly successful this season, Jackson-Davis became a roadblock that upended the team’s four-game conference win streak.

That wasn’t the focus postgame from Brad Underwood.

“His 35 didn’t beat us,” Underwood said. “He wasn’t beatin’ us by himself. You add his five assists. Those are what hurt you. And then, we tried not to give ‘em any 3s. It’s no different than we played last year.

"Now, his touches were way too easy. Do you have to run at him some and throw him a different bone? Yeah.”

Some of the reasons for Illinois’ loss was that it shot 12-for-24 on layups and shot 9-for-23 on free throws. Those points left off the board proved costly when Indiana were efficient on the other end and got inside with 54 points in the paint.

“It’s really, really hard to score enough 2s to beat you in a college game,” Underwood said. “Our problems were on the offensive side, because if we make any free throws and any layups, 35 is not going to outdo ya.”

Underwood suggested that was partially from fatigue from a schedule that’s seen Illinois play six games in the past 15 days with 19 straight days of either practice or games. Matthew Mayer also was playing through an illness and had his first scoreless game of the season.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo brought up fatigue from a packed conference schedule, which is more condensed this season than most since the calendar has lost a week due to different scheduling for the beginning and end of the season. When Indiana went on a three-game losing streak earlier this season, it was during a stretch of three games in seven days.

"It didn't matter tonight, guys, I just thought it was an off night," Underwood said. "Mentally we were fatigued and physically we were worse. And Matt's sick, so that didn't help either."

The Illini’s defense played a big role in their four-game win streak, but one area opponents have been able to score is inside. Conference opponents are averaging 33 points per game in the paint. Michigan State had 44 and led by nine with 14 minutes left before a furious Illinois rally late.

Luckily for Illinois, they won’t face a whole lot of bigs with the quick-twitch athleticism and size of Jackson-Davis. That doesn’t mean it’ll avoid that kind of matchup entirely.

Illinois will face a similar problem with high level bigs when it plays 7-footers Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Zach Edey (Purdue) down the road. It also will likely see a high-level post threat in the postseason at some point.

Underwood seemed content to stick with their gameplan, he did mention them trying a double-package later in the game, but the damage had been done and Jackson-Davis made some timely slip passes down the baseline when he sensed pressure.

Indiana also shoots 37% from 3 as a team, a mark that is 45th in the country, but the Hoosiers don’t shoot at a high volume, and weren’t going to with the matchup Jackson-Davis had Thursday. If Illinois had doubled, that would have changed and it would have to have taken its chances with perimeter shooters. Though the nearly 80% clip Jackson-Davis shot inside would have been tough to beat.

"You're gonna give up something," Underwood said. "Do you want to give up 3s or do you want to give up 2s?"

Underwood pointed out this approach was one that they used last year to win a Big Ten title, though this year’s team is without its All-American center in Kofi Cockburn.

Dain Dainja has played well defensively this year, but struggled against his first high-profile post matchup. Illinois will regroup and look to stop Jackson-Davis when Illinois visits Indiana in February and figure out a solution to guarding the interior against high-profile bigs later in conference play. Underwood also thinks some rest — Illinois now has to take a NCAA-mandated two days off — could help.

"Same defense we played last year. We didn't give up 3s," Underwood said. "And at the same time last year, we were 13-5, just like we were going into this game. What we didn't have was 19 straight days. And I'm not going to make a mountain out of a molehill. They were great. They deserved to win the game. They worked our butts off in every category. But yeah, are there lessons to learn out of this? Absolutely."

