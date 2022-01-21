 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois star Kofi Cockburn out and in concussion protocol

Purdue Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's Zach Edey vie for position under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Illinois star forward Kofi Cockburn did not travel with the team and will miss the game against Maryland on Friday while in concussion protocol, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Cockburn played 22 minutes while fouling out in the team's game Monday against Purdue. The team couldn't confirm the date Cockburn entered protocols.

Cockburn leads the team in scoring (21.1 per game) and rebounding (11.8 per game). He is 10th in the nation in scoring and third in rebounding. 

Without him, Illinois will turn to Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk for minutes at the center spot. Bosmans Verdonk shined in minutes off the bench while Cockburn was in foul trouble. 

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

