Illinois star Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft on Wednesday through his Twitter account.

"This journey has been a very special one," Cockburn said in his Twitter statement. "Never did I ever imagine being a part of something so fun and extraordinary. So many people to thank but I don't know where to start, so many wonderful memories and bonds that I will cherish for a lifetime. I would like to thank my coaches, mentors, teammates and family for supporting me throughout this journey and offering unconditional love. I would also like to thank Illini Nation for welcoming me with open arms and bringing that electrifying energy every game. ... To play in the NBA has been a dream of mine, and I truly think it's time for me to take that next step."

Cockburn was Illinois’ leading scorer (20.9 points per game) and rebounder (10.6 rebounds per game) in 2021-22.

Cockburn scored 1,546 points and had 861 rebounds in 90 games over three seasons for the Illini. He finishes his career 11th on the Illinois scoring list and third all-time in rebounds.

His departure puts more pressure on Baylor sit out transfer Dain Dainja, who will be a favorite to start at center with Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk unless the Illini get a big to start from the transfer portal.

It’ll be a changing of the guard regardless for the Illini, who will lose at least four starters with guards Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams all graduating. The fifth starter, Jacob Grandison, hasn’t announced a decision to return for a sixth year of COVID eligibility.

Replacing those players will be Dainja and returning wings Coleman Hawkins, RJ Melendez and Luke Goode. Hawkins played some minutes as a reserve five-man last season in five-out lineups that could be more prevalent without Cockburn.

A top-10 recruiting class softens the blow somewhat of all those departures with five-star point guard Skyy Clark entering the fold with four-stars Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.