Illinois star Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft on Wednesday through his Twitter account.
"This journey has been a very special one," Cockburn said in his Twitter statement. "Never did I ever imagine being a part of something so fun and extraordinary. So many people to thank but I don't know where to start, so many wonderful memories and bonds that I will cherish for a lifetime. I would like to thank my coaches, mentors, teammates and family for supporting me throughout this journey and offering unconditional love. I would also like to thank Illini Nation for welcoming me with open arms and bringing that electrifying energy every game. ... To play in the NBA has been a dream of mine, and I truly think it's time for me to take that next step."
Cockburn was Illinois’ leading scorer (20.9 points per game) and rebounder (10.6 rebounds per game) in 2021-22.
Cockburn scored 1,546 points and had 861 rebounds in 90 games over three seasons for the Illini. He finishes his career 11th on the Illinois scoring list and third all-time in rebounds.
His departure puts more pressure on Baylor sit out transfer Dain Dainja, who will be a favorite to start at center with Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk unless the Illini get a big to start from the transfer portal.
It’ll be a changing of the guard regardless for the Illini, who will lose at least four starters with guards Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams all graduating. The fifth starter, Jacob Grandison, hasn’t announced a decision to return for a sixth year of COVID eligibility.
Replacing those players will be Dainja and returning wings Coleman Hawkins, RJ Melendez and Luke Goode. Hawkins played some minutes as a reserve five-man last season in five-out lineups that could be more prevalent without Cockburn.
A top-10 recruiting class softens the blow somewhat of all those departures with five-star point guard Skyy Clark entering the fold with four-stars Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps.
PHOTOS: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn dunks against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) heads to the basket as Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) defends during the first half.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn shoots over Nebraska's Derrick Walker during the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn dunks against Nebraska during the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (left) and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn compete for a rebound during the second-half action Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn dunks against Nebraska during the second half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots over Nebraska forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
John Peterson
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) looks for an opening against Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) and Derrick Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
John Peterson
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue beat Illinois 96-88. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's Zach Edey vie for position under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn vie for position under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) celebrates with Trent Frazier (1) and Adam Miller (44) during the first half against Rutgers at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates with center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) celebrates after being fouled on a basket against Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in March 2021.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, right, defends against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, top, blocks a shot over Iowa center Luka Garza, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes up for a dunk against Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois players Ayo Dosunmu (11), Andre Curbelo (5), Trent Frazier (1), and Kofi Cockburn (21) wave to fans in the closing minute of overtime at the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois's Kofi Cockburn, right, scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) brings down a rebound in front of Indiana's Joey Brunk, right, Sunday in Champaign.
HOLLY HART, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn reacts after making a basket against Northwestern. Cockburn was Illinois' Freshman of the Year.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, center, dunks against Northwestern guard Pat Spencer, left, and forward Robbie Beran on Thursday.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) passes the ball around Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) and DaMonte Williams (20) in a game earlier this season at Champaign.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) takes a rebound away from Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) in the second half of a game this season in Champaign.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives to the basket past Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half on Sunday at Iowa City.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn had a career-high six blocks on Sunday against Indiana.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes to the basket in the second half against Minnesota's Daniel Oturu on Thursday at the State Farm Center.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) looks to shoot over Purdue center Matt Haarms.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn (21) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) celebrates in the second half against Northwestern. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn (21) is guarded in the second half against Northwestern.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) goes to the basket as Rutgers' Shaq Carter (13) defends in the first half of Saturday's game in Champaign.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers (35) looks for an opening around the defense of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the second half of Illinois' 71-70 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers (35) looks for an opening around the defense of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the second half of Illinois' 71-70 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, center, and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens, left, and Marcus Bingham Jr., right, compete for a rebound during the first half of Thursday night's game at East Lansing, Mich.
AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) heads to the basket as Missouri's Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko (14) defend during the first half of a college basketball game in St. Louis.
JEFF ROBERSON, AP PHOTO
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) celebrates after a slam against Nicholls State in the first half on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn celebrates the team's 71-62 victory over Michigan.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) passes around Illinois defender Kofi Cockburn (21). Cockburn had four blocks in Wednesday's win.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn looks to shoot as Michigan's Jon Teske defends last season.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) celebrates in overtime against Nicholls State on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) blocks a shot in overtime against Nicholls State on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn watches the final moments of Illinois' loss to Loyola Chicago in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) talks with Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) after a foul against Loyola Chicago. Loyola Chicago led the game from start to finish, making the Illini the first No. 1 seed to fall in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!