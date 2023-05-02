CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coaches Bret Bielema, Aaron Henry and Tank Wright covered a lot of ground over the weekend while their players were selected in the NFL Draft.

The three started out in Kansas City, where Bielema attended the draft for the first time when Devon Witherspoon was selected on Thursday fifth overall, the program’s first top-five pick since 1996.

The next day Bielema left the country, flying to Ontario to watch Sydney and Chase Brown get selected on Friday and Saturday. Sydney was selected in the third round while Brown was selected in the fifth.

Henry went to Florida, where Quan Martin waited to hear his name called in the second round.

Illinois ended the weekend with four players selected, the program’s most since 2013, and the staff wanted to make sure it was there for each selection.

“What we’re trying to do is reward them but also promote what we can do in the future,” Bielema said.

The recruiting and branding element was another primary consideration. It’s something Bielema hadn’t considered until he made the choice to attend the draft for the first time. The staff decided to pull out all the stops over the weekend.

The draft coincides with a crucial recruiting period, the beginning of a summer that goes a long way in determining the program’s 2024 recruiting class and when a second wave of transfers enters the portal after spring practice.

“I think it just goes to show how much the game has changed,” Bielema said. “... I’m out of it for three years and when I came back into it, a year ago we had Kerby but didn’t know how everything was going to go. I give Pat Embleton, Pat Pierson, our personnel and recruiting departments credit ... they said, ‘Coach, you’ve got to go to the draft and not only that, we should probably maximize the 48 hours after it for the next player.’”

Bielema also was in contact with a lot of pro personnel, including a general manager a couple of nights before Witherspoon was a top-five pick. Those NFL personnel also noticed the rise of the Illinois program over the past couple seasons.

“The one thing that’s been awesome for me in the last several months (is that) I’ve talked to a lot of different owners, GMs, head coaches ... last night I talked to a GM and a head coach that I’ve known for a long time and have a top five pick,” Bielema said. “The first 10 minutes of our phone call was really just about the growth of Illinois football and how exciting that is, for them to see players play the way they did. A lot of great things that go beyond just tonight.”

Illinois with space to maneuver

The Illini lost four scholarship players to the transfer portal after the spring game, meaning they have seven open scholarships for the upcoming season.

None of those came as huge surprises to Bielema, who completed meetings with each player on the roster after spring practice to break down where they stand.

“I don’t ever want to see someone leave our program, but if it does allow them to get to a better place, which every one of the players that has left from our program is somebody that I knew that was coming.”

Illinois has a couple directions it could go in the portal. It initially wanted an interior offensive lineman and has lost a lot of players in the secondary. It added a junior college corner in Kaleb Patterson and a safety in Nicario Harper, but could make another addition.

The Illini also pursued defensive lineman Trill Withers before he committed to Texas, and could look for another lineman to bolster depth.

In-state wide receivers Kaleb Brown and AJ Henning each entered the portal recently as former four-star recruits who signed at Ohio State and Michigan. Illinois could have another chance at them.

Illini selected in the NFL Draft NFL Draft Football Illinois vs. Nebraska - 10/29/2022 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em07.jpg NCAA Football: Purdue at Illinois