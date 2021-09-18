Illinois squanders fourth-quarter lead, loses to Maryland on last-second field goal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had its chances but squandered an early fourth-quarter lead Friday as Maryland's Joseph Petrino kicked a 32-yard field goal in the final seconds to lift the Terrapins to a 20-17 walk-off win.

The Illini took a 17-10 lead at the 14:13 mark of the fourth quarter on a wild play that no one could have predicted.

Illinois running back Reggie Love III busted a big run and was headed toward the Maryland sideline when Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley chased him down and punched the ball out.

The only issue for Maryland is that when the ball popped free, Illini wide receiver Casey Washington scooped up the fumble and raced toward the end zone for the first touchdown of his college career.

Maryland appeared to knot the game again on the ensuing drive, but a 41-yard touchdown pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Dontay Demus was called back due to a chop block. Illinois linebacker Owen Jr. sacked Tagovailoa for a seven-yard loss on the next play, forcing a punt.

It still wasn't enough to shut the door on the Terrapins, though. Tagovailoa led his team on an eight-play, 86-yard touchdown drive to officially knot the game at 17-17 with the 2:13 left in the game.

Illinois' offense stalled again on the next drive as quarterback Brandon Peters was sacked twice to eventually give Maryland the ball back at the Illini's 46-yard line with 47 seconds left in the contest.

Tagovailoa completed two passes for a combined 32 yards to set up Petrino's game-winning field goal.

In the first half, offense was hard to come by, but after the break it was the Terps who squeezed control. Tagovailoa guided the Terps on a 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take the lead in the third quarter, which was capped off by a 2-yard run from Tayon Flee-Davis.

The Illini responded with a touchdown drive of their own that was sparked by a forced fumble from safety Quan Martin on Fleet-Davis. The fumble was recovered by fellow Illinois safety Kerby Joseph and eventually led to a 38-yard, tackling-breaking touchdown run by true freshman running back Josh McCray. He tied the game at 10-10 with the first college score of his career.

On the ensuing drive, linebacker Seth Coleman forced and recovered another fumble for Illinois, setting his team up at Maryland's 25-yard line. But quarterback Brandon, who returned from a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury, threw an interception on the very next play.

Illinois' defense, which was much more formidable than in weeks past, held firm and forced a 3-and-out to overcome Peters' mistake and close out the quarter still tied 10-10.

But after Washington's Johnny-on-the-spot play to take a 17-10 lead, the Illini collapsed for a brutal loss in Maryland's first ever trip to Champaign.

Peters had a rough night, completing just 10 of 26 passes for 185 yards and the aforementioned pick. But McCray and fellow running back Chase Brown were bright spots for the Illini despite the loss. McCray totaled eight carries for a team-high 60 rushing yards, while Brown had 14 carries for 57 yards and two catches for 54 yards.

