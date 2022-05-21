Illinois softball ends season with elimination game loss to Missouri State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a breakthrough by getting into the postseason, Illinois softball went cold at the wrong time.

With only one base runner against Missouri State, the Illini’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to the Bears in an elimination game Saturday at the Missouri Softball Complex.

"Not the ending, showing we had hoped for, but this team has accomplished a lot," coach Tyra Perry said.

It was a pitcher’s duel with only four hits between the two teams. Both teams went scoreless in each frame except for the pair of runs Missouri State got in the bottom of the third when third baseman Olivia Krehbiel hit a deep shot to right center for a pair of runs.

The Illini (34-22) ended the season on a five-game losing streak with early exits in the conference and NCAA Tournaments.

Dormant bats were what sent the team home in the postseason, with four runs in the team’s final five games. After two runs in the opening inning against Arizona on Friday, Illinois scored just one run in the next 13 innings.

Illinois had its first nine hitters go down in order, with its first baserunner coming in the fourth off a leadoff single by Avery Steiner. Two fielder’s choice plays and a stolen base put Kelly Ryono on second with two outs, but a strikeout by Delaney Rummell left Ryono stranded in scoring position.

"I think we kind of stayed stubborn a bit and ended up having, you know, the same event over and over and not making the adjustment that needed to be made, and I think teams took advantage of that," Perry said. "So we're just going to continue to work and talk on it."

Bears pitcher Steffany Dickersen fooled multiple Illini hitters with mixes of speeds for five strikeouts.

Sydney Sickels had a strong start through two innings for the second straight game, but had her only blemish when the third came around with the homer by Krehbiel

Sickels settled down after that and didn’t allow any more damage, but it wasn’t enough in the low-scoring affair.

"I just had to go back to what I know how to do," Sickels said. "It was one pitch and one pitch doesn't make the game. So I just knew that I had to keep coming back and not giving them anything else to work with."

Illinois didn’t have a single base runner after the fourth, with the final nine batters going down in order with Steiner offering the only hit of the afternoon.

Now, the Illini prepare for next season where they are likely to return most of their firepower. Sickels and Steiner each have COVID seasons as fifth-year players to lead next year’s team. They'll combine with younger players like Ryono to make the team's core. Fifth-year catcher Bella Loya is the only player guaranteed to leave the team after this season.

"Thirty-four wins, that's a ton of wins," Perry said. "And 15 wins in the Big Ten. That's a lot of wins and a third place finish there. Again, not what we wanted here, but for a lot of our players, this was their first experience. And I truly believe we're going to work hard in the summer, in the fall to achieve even more next spring."

