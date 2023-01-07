Illinois snaps Big Ten skid with 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball had confidence heading into its Saturday matchup with No. 14 Wisconsin despite its recent slide. It lost its last three games against Power Five teams by double digits but had an opportunity to right the ship.

“We’re gonna knock them off,” Terrence Shannon Jr. said before the game.

Dain Dainja said Illinois would win as well, and the pair’s premonition was correct. Shannon had a game-high 24 points and Illinois beat Wisconsin 79-69 at the State Farm Center Saturday for its third win over a top-15 opponent.

It was a statement win for the Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) after their rut for their first Big Ten win of the season and after its starting point guard SKyy Clark took a personal leave from the program. Coleman Hawkins broke a shooting slump with 20 points and 7-11 for shooting. Terrence Shannon Jr. willed the offense early while Hawkins stepped up at the end of the first.

Hawkins was 3-for-16 from 3 in his previous three games, but hit timely shots during a 24-6 run during the end of the first half and the beginning of the second that put the game out of reach and finished 6-for-9 from 3.

Illinois trailed for the majority of the first half before a Jayden Epps 3 gave them a lead with 2:34 left in the first. The Illini wouldn’t trail from then on.

Epps had 10 points in the first half and played 18 first-half minutes. He played 29 total minutes and finished with 15 points while Sencire Harris started at guard with the both of them playing point guard minutes in the team’s first game since Clark took a leave from the team on Friday.

Harris finished with two assists and three steals in 15 minutes. Matthew Mayer was scoreless in the first half, but had 10 points after the break to help the offense down the stretch.

Illinois finished with just 10 turnovers, its fewest since a win over Syracuse on Nov. 29 and second-lowest total on the season.

Wisconsin played without its leading scorer Tyler Wahl. Center Steven Crowl stepped up in his absence with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Next, Illinois travels to play Nebraska (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Lincoln.

