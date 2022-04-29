Illinois signs Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got a veteran addition Friday when it signed transfer Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon started 54 of his 83 games at Texas Tech in three seasons and was a four-star recruit who averaged 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 83 games.

He's a consensus top-10 transfer and has played over twice as many games as anyone on Illinois roster besides Coleman Hawkins, giving a young Illinois team NCAA Tournament experience.

Shannon played at Lincoln Park High School in Chicago and originally committed to current Illinois assistant Tim Anderson at DePaul, but played a postgrad year at IMG Academy in Florida and became a top-100 recruit after reclassifying in the class of 2019.

Shannon gives Illinois an experienced wing who can play at the shooting guard or small forward. He has size and length at 6-foot-6 and shot 38.4% from 3 last season for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech is one of the slower teams in the country, so Shannon will in theory get to show off his athleticism more with an Illinois squad that is building around more athletic and quicker players to play in transition like RJ Melendez and Coleman Hawkins.

Shannon can play off guard for Illinois next to incoming recruit Skyy Clark or a veteran transfer guard. He'll be an interesting two-way addition that Illinois didn't have at the guard spot with Alfonso Plummer, a smaller shooter, playing off guard most of the time.

Shannon joins Baylor transfer and former four-star recruit Dain Dainja as the second transfer to Illinois since January. Illinois also has a consensus top-10 recruiting class lead by Clark and Ty Rodgers.

Illinois has three scholarships open currently. That number goes down to one if Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison, two grad students with their names in the NBA Draft, decide to return to Illinois.

