Illinois signee Ty Rodgers wins gold with USA U18 team

Illinois men’s basketball signee Ty Rodgers is bringing gold to Champaign.

The four-star wing was a part of the USA U18 national team that won the gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament with a 102-60 win over Brazil on Sunday in Tijuana, Mexico.

Rodgers had six points, three rebounds and two assists as a starter and produced a highlight play by diving for a loose ball to set up an alley-oop.

Rodgers averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the week playing 18.1 minutes per game and shooting 72.2% from the field.

He was third on the team in assists and had just four turnovers over six games, leading the tournament in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.75.

He started five of the team’s six games where the U.S team went undefeated and won each contest by over 25 points.

Four years ago, Ayo Dosunmu was a member of the USA youth team that won the same tournament. That four-star recruit in the class of 2018 went on to have one of the best seasons in Illini history in 2020-21 and get drafted by the Chicago Bulls.

Now, Rodgers joins the Illini for summer workouts as one of four recruits in the 2022 class and seven newcomers to the 2022-23 team. Rodgers was an impressive defender and passer from the wing for the junior national team, and will bring those skills to an Illinois team that loses most of its top playmakers and defenders from last season.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.