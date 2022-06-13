Illinois signee Ty Rodgers wins gold with USA U18 team

Rodgers averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the week playing 18.1 minutes per game and shooting 72.2% from the field.
He was third on the team in assists and had just four turnovers over six games, leading the tournament in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.75.
He started five of the team’s six games where the U.S team went undefeated and won each contest by over 25 points.
Four years ago, Ayo Dosunmu was a member of the USA youth team that won the same tournament. That four-star recruit in the class of 2018 went on to have one of the best seasons in Illini history in 2020-21 and get drafted by the Chicago Bulls.
Now, Rodgers joins the Illini for summer workouts as one of four recruits in the 2022 class and seven newcomers to the 2022-23 team. Rodgers was an impressive defender and passer from the wing for the junior national team, and will bring those skills to an Illinois team that loses most of its top playmakers and defenders from last season.
