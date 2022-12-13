Illinois sifting through quarterback options during transfer window

CHAMPAIGN — With transfer portal season getting underway, Illinois might be in the market for a new quarterback.

Illinois is in the process of applying for a waiver to get Tommy DeVito a seventh season of eligibility, but it is unclear where that process stands. DeVito transferred from Syracuse last season to be the Illini’s starter and threw for 2,397 yards and 15 scores in 12 games.

While that process is unfolding, there have been a load of quarterbacks hitting the transfer market. Illinois could look there if DeVito isn’t given a waiver. The most notable include North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary and Texas transfer Hudson Card, among others.

Leary was the preseason ACC player of the year this season, but an injury-riddled year forced him to play just six games this season. He’s the older brother of Illinois quarterback Donavan Leary, who was a member of the team’s 2021 recruiting class.

The quarterback market is moving especially fast, and it’s unclear where Illinois is in the market for transfer quarterbacks while it balances pursuing those options and a waiver for DeVito.

"All I do is treat every position kind of the same, whether it’s quarterback, running back, o-line, d-line,” coach Bret Bielema said. “Any time you have a positional player that’s in the last year of his eligibility, you recruit to a certain level before his season ever appears. During the course of the year, things change. … It's always a kind of a wait till we get to the end of year and see what happens at the quarterback positions, particularly for us.”

Illinois will have offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. for the entirety of this recruiting process for a new quarterback. Lunney was hired after DeVito committed to the Illini last winter.

DeVito’s skill set ended up fitting well into Lunney’s system this season, but he’ll be able to hand-pick someone to run his system next fall if the Illini don’t get an extra year with DeVito.

“I think our philosophy, our mentality is a lot different from what was here before, especially at the quarterback position,” Bielema said. “This will clean swipe it, and we’ll see where we’re at in the fall.”

Witherspoon a consensus All-American

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named to the Associated Press All-American team on Monday. After being named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp and the Football Writers Association of America, he’s the first consensus All-American for the Illini since Whitney Mercilus in 2011.

Witherspoon was also named the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He finished the season with three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

Other Illini named to the AP All-American teams were Chase Brown and Johnny Newton as second-team members. Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski was named to the third team.

Illini snag center in portal

Illinois football likely got its center for next season when it got the commitment of East Carolina transfer Avery Jones on Monday.

Jones was a four-star recruit out of high school and started at center for East Carolina during the past two seasons after transferring from North Carolina and moving over from guard. He started 33 games for the Pirates over the past three seasons.

With the departure of starting center Alex Pihlstrom, who went from walk-on tight end to a second team All-Big Ten selection, Jones will compete for a starting spot.

Jones is the second incoming transfer commit for the Illini with Louisville safety Nicario Harper.

Illinois also added to its prep class with three-star Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon. Dixon was committed to Wisconsin, but decommitted in November after the firing of coach Paul Chryst.

Dixon had 1,493 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior at Tallmadge High School and had 2,954 yards over his past two varsity seasons with 37 scores. He was an All-State selection in Ohio’s Division III both of those seasons.

That gives Illinois its 20th high school commit of the 2023 class. According to the 247sports composite, it is the 42nd-ranked class nationally and sixth in the Big Ten with a little over a week before the early signing period begins.

That would be the best finish for Illinois in the national rankings since 2019, when it was 35th. That’s the last time the Illini were in the top 50.

Sitkowski leaving

Illinois backup quarterback Art Sitkowski participated in senior day this season. That’s usually a sign that a player is moving on from the program.

Bielema confirmed that he won’t be on the roster next season, but implied he won’t be going far and suggested he will return to the team in a different capacity next season.

“Ironically, no,” Bielema said when asked about Sitkowski leaving. “But he’s not going to be playing.”

Sitkowski transferred from Rutgers to Illinois before the 2021 season and threw for 807 yards and six touchdowns over the past two seasons in Champaign. He came off the bench and led the team to a pair of scoring drives to beat Iowa 9-6 in October.

