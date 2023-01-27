Illinois shifts Jayden Epps into starting lineup, shows defensive improvement

CHAMPAIGN — When Jayden Epps came to Illinois, he had the message from the coaching staff that there wouldn’t be any immediate guarantees in terms of playing time.

Illinois had gone in the portal to get a couple of key players, and Epps was part of a freshman class that was top-10 in the country and had multiple four-star guards.

Quickly, Epps forged his own role on the team’s new look roster. He’s played the third-most minutes of any Illini this season with an ever-increasing role that saw him thrust into the starting lineup in the team’s win over Ohio State on Tuesday. It was his second-career start after starting against Alabama A&M.

He’s quickly taken the mantle as the team’s lead guard and is averaging 9.6 points and 1.6 assists with just four turnovers over his past five games. He’ll be a likely starter when Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) travels to play Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5) in Madison at 2 p.m. Saturday on Fox.

“It means a lot because I put in a lot of hard work," Epps said. "I just know what I can do. I know what I can bring to the team, so I don't want anything handed to me. I want to earn everything. I'm just raised on not taking any handouts, so I just love that I earn what I get."

Epps was playing a lot of minutes already, and the starting lineup change was made switching him with fellow freshman Sencire Harris because of on-the-floor matchups offensively that caused coach Brad Underwood to tinker with in-game lineups.

He wanted to pair Epps with Dain Dainja, a more traditional center who was put into the team’s starting lineup Dec. 29 for more spacing while putting Harris and his length in the team’s five-out lineups that feature Coleman Hawkins at center.

“(Epps) was great. It wasn’t anything big,” Underwood said after the game Tuesday. “It’s just kind of a gut feeling. Sencire has been incredible and he’s going to continue to be. I think it’s maybe on the offensive side teams are going to have a little different approach with Jayden in the game. It’s a little different approach the defense has to take with him in the game. I thought, ‘OK, let’s see how that looks.’”

Epps and Harris have both played parts in the Illini’s improvement defensively over the past few weeks in conference play, save the team’s loss to Indiana that Underwood labeled an off-night due to playing a stretch of five games in 12 days.

Illinois has held six of its past seven opponents to under 44% from the field and had one of its top performances of the season on Tuesday, holding Ohio State to 36.7% shooting. It’s also limited opponents in transition, holding Ohio State to one fast break point, with a unit that is a far cry from the one that struggled against Missouri and Penn State in December.

Part of that comes with a team that had to jell quickly and with young players who had to adapt to the different level of scouting and preparation at the collegiate level.

"We're playing hard," Underwood said. "That's been one (reason). We've become more assignment sound. That comes with maturity, understanding the scouting report, and accountability. And our scouting report mistakes are way down. That's something that, again, just comes from experience.”

The team has continued to progress in that area over the past month that started with a win over Wisconsin on Jan. 7 in the team’s first matchup in Champaign. That growth has made Illinois a different defense.

“The first Wisconsin game, we probably gave up 20 points on mistakes and those numbers have been way down,” Underwood said.

