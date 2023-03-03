CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had its back against the wall late down seven points with less than 100 seconds left in overtime.

The Illini didn’t seem too concerned. Terrence Shannon Jr. had one thing on his mind.

"That we were going to win the game," Shannon said. "There was tons of time on the clock and I never count us out and I feel like everybody had that mindset to not give up. We stuck together."

On senior night, the team’s two seniors took control of their sendoff at the State Farm Center and swung the game late. Shannon had an and-one and brought the Illini back to force double overtime. Then he and Matthew Mayer scored all of the team’s points in the final period to close a 91-87 win over Michigan.

"TJ is really the one that got us back in the game right at the end there and then carried us in overtime," Mayer said. "So I mean, it's something he's been doing for us all year. It's really nothing new."

Shannon’s been the Illinis’ closer this season in big games. He had 12 in overtime of the win against Texas in November and had 10 of his 21 points on Thursday after the end of regulation.

It was Mayer who got Illinois going at the beginning of the game and then at the beginning of the decisive second overtime period. He had a team-high 24 points while having seven points in the first two minutes of the second overtime period to give the team the lead for good.

The duo ran the show, scoring or assisting on 19 of the team’s 21 points in both overtime periods.

“It’s great. It just feels like taking turns,” Mayer said. “I had that five-point stretch in double overtime and I missed a couple shots. It’s like, all right, it’s my turn to just stay in the corner and let Terrence go. Then if he messes up a couple times, then it’s my turn. It feels really good to not have to have a lot of weight on your shoulders. You’re just like, ‘All right, if I’m screwing up right now, I’ll just pass it to the next guy.’ It’s so great having a teammate like that.”

Those two have taken turns leading the Illini’s offense over the course of Big Ten play. Against Michigan was one of the first times it happened over the course of the same night.

Thursday was the first time both had over 20 points in the same game. They combined for 39 points in the team’s second-half comeback against Northwestern, with the last two games of the season at the State Farm Center providing a glimpse of what it can look like when both are playing well.

“I think if we can get firing on all cylinders that’s what it can all look like,” Mayer said.

With Shannon, getting to the paint and Mayer scoring from outside and in isolation. Illinois had two options when the game got tense in overtime and possessions lengthened. Underwood searched for those scoring qualities when he got both of them out of the portal, harking back to his Kansas State days as an assistant when Jacob Pullen or Michael Beasley would be go-to guys for the Wildcats in crunch time.

It seems Illinois could have two possible closers with Mayer and Shannon.

“You better have somebody when the game is on the line to go get a bucket when they take it away,” Underwood said.

PHOTOS: Illinois beats Michigan in OT thriller Michigan Illinois Basketball APTOPIX Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball APTOPIX Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball Michigan Illinois Basketball