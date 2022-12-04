Illinois selected for spot in ReliaQuest Bowl

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 1999, Illinois football is bowling in Florida.

The Illni were selected to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly named the Outback Bowl, against No. 24 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

It’ll be the third meeting between the two teams, Illinois winning in 1923 and Mississippi State winning in 1980. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC) ended the season with a win over in-state rival Mississippi and had their best regular season record in coach Mike Leach's three-year tenure.

Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing skid with a 41-3 win over in-state rival Northwestern. If it wins in Tampa, it would match the most wins in a season for the program since 2007, when the Illini went 9-4 and ended the season with a loss to USC in the Rose Bowl.

Illinois will be making its first appearance in a Florida bowl since the 1999 MicronPC.com bowl where the Illini beat Virginia 63-21 with quarterback Kurt Kitner earning MVP honors. It’ll also be the first bowl game for Illinois since the 2019 Redbox Bowl, where Illinois lost 35-20 to Cal, and the second bowl appearance since 2015.

The game will be a homecoming for a host of Illinois players with 18 coming from the Sunshine State. All-Big Ten corner and the conference’s defensive back of the year Devon Witherspoon is from Pensacola while fellow All-Big Ten pick Johnny Newton is from St. Petersburg, less than a 30-minute drive from Tampa.

Chase and Sydney Brown also played high school football in Florida, moving from Canada to play at St. Stephens Episcopal School that’s just 50 miles from Tampa in Bradenton, Florida.

It’s unclear what bonus the Illinois coaching staff and Brett Bielema would get by making the bowl game, with the contract stating the yearly performance incentive “based on achievement of goals established in advance by and at the discretion of the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics” with the maximum possible total of $1.5 million.

According to USA Today reporting, Bielema earned $25,000 for getting to six wins and earning eligibility to a non-CFP bowl game.