Illinois safety Kerby Joseph selected by Detroit Lions in third round of NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — After a breakout junior season, Kerby Joseph has found an NFL home.

The Florida native and former cornerback and wide receiver was selected 97th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions on Friday.

Joseph had five interceptions, tied for first in the nation, and a pair of fumble recoveries in 2021 while earning All-Big Ten honors.

It's the second straight year the Illini have had a player taken in the third round, with Kendrick Green selected 87th overall last year by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joseph had a meteoric rise under a new coaching staff with Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. He wasn't a starter until this season and ended the year leaving school with a year of eligibility remaining to become a pick in the draft's first three rounds.

The Detroit Lions were 3-13-1 last season and are in the middle of a rebuild on defense. Joseph will get to compete early for playing time with an inexperienced and unproven secondary.

Several Illini could be taken on the draft's final day.

Illinois had 15 former players participate in the school's pro day as prospects. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and linebacker Jake Hansen could be taken on the draft's final day on Sunday.

Cornerback Tony Adams, linebacker Khalan Tolson, punter Blake Hayes and center Doug Kramer have a good chance to end up on NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.

Other pro day participants like former starters Isaiah Gay, Owen Carney and Rod Perry will also be looking to sign as undrafted free agents or on training camp deals.

Illinois had two players, Kendrick Green and Nate Hobbs, selected in the 2021 Draft after only having two players selected from 2017-20.

