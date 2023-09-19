CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will be without two of its key safeties with Matthew Bailey (shoulder) and Demetrius Hill (knee) both undergoing season-ending surgery, according to coach Bret Bielema

Bailey returned after an offseason foot injury on Saturday but injured himself on his first snap. He later returned but had to exit again. His loss is a major blow to the secondary as the penciled-in replacement for Sydney Brown in the secondary since last season with three interceptions as a true freshman.

"He kind of just put his left hand out and everything just kind of piled on top of him,” Bielema said. “He did get enough strength to go back in, but what the x-ray found out was sometimes these guys have these types of moments and can play with it, but his injury was one that he won’t be able to do that. That’s why we wasted no time and no decision to get the surgery done as fast as we can. He’ll look at probably be looking at about a six-month rehab with that.”

Now, he’ll redshirt and get ready to reenter the fold with three years of eligibility remaining starting next season. Bielema and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said he’ll still help coach up the other defensive backs and be involved at practice even though he won’t be active.

“He’s in my meeting, we’re talking about the injury and the rehab — had a lot of guys have this surgery and it’s an invasive surgery, so it’s going to be painful. I literally get done talking about that he and he goes, ‘When I get done with practice, where should I stand to get the maximum amount of learning?'” Bielema said. “He literally flipped the switch like that about what he could do to become better over the next six months while he isn’t able to play the game.

"I’ll give him some NFL projects and obviously watch some safeties that play similar schemes in our system. I’m not a doctor but he does have a little OCD. He’s going to be driving himself nuts with not enough things to do.”

Hill came off the bench for snaps in both of the team’s first two games before tearing his ACL on Thursday before the Penn State game. The transfer from Florida International who was a freshman All-American last season will have at least two years of eligibility remaining after this season.

Starting this Saturday against Florida Atlantic, the team’s secondary depth will be tested. Clayton Bush started the team’s first two games and will be thrust back into a bigger role while Nicario Harper also had snaps on Saturday. Freshman Mac Resetich was a player Bielema pointed out who could get some snaps as well.

All three have been practicing at multiple spots to be prepared for a switch over or to move around in case of injury. Now, that time has come to capitalize on that preparation.

"I think Nicario, obviously, Clayton's got a lot of reps there. You could also have Miles (Scott) you have Clayton, Resetich. There's some guys that have gotten some valuable reps there, though," Bielema said. "It's good we have that many people now."