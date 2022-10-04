Illinois' Ryan Walters focused on season ahead amid head coach speculation

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is in charge of the nation’s top scoring defense through five weeks in his second season in Champaign.

With that success comes murmurs and speculation of a move to a head coaching position. Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and 247sports have all mentioned him as a candidate at the recently opened Colorado head job, one Walters interviewed for the last time it was available.

Walters, a former Colorado defensive back and student assistant, downplayed any speculation and maintained that his focus is on the Illini’s seven upcoming games this fall.

“Obviously, it’s flattering,” Walters said. “The recognition is a direct result of what we’ve been able to do up to this point here, but that’s pretty much the extent of it. The nostalgia factor kind of goes out the window when you get into this profession.

"My home is in Savoy, Illinois. I am the defensive coordinator here at the University of Illinois, and I love my job. I love coaching for Coach B. I love the leadership here, and I love the direction we’re going in. This locker room is the most fun group that I’ve ever had the chance to coach. That’s pretty much it.”

When he left the defensive coordinator post at Missouri to go to Illinois under Bret Bielema, the possibility of career advancement was on his mind. Bielema has had Chris Ash, Paul Chryst and Dave Doren, among others, become head coaches from his staff.

“One of the reasons I came here — it’s not a secret — I have career aspirations and goals,” Walters said. “One of the more attractive things about this opportunity was Coach Bret’s history with his coaching tree. He’s had a lot of defensive coordinators on his staff get head (coaching) jobs. He’s known as one of the best head coaches in terms of managing games, managing locker rooms. In our profession, that’s one of the things he’s most revered for in our coaching community.”

Walters said he’s learned a lot on the management side from Bielema.

“Was I ready before I got here to be a head coach? I probably thought I was," Walters said. "Now, being with Coach B in Year Two, there’s no way I was ready. I’m learning a ton just about how to manage a locker room, how to set up a calendar and what kind of things to be paying attention to and how to win games by first stopping from losing games. All those lessons are things I’ll take forever, and I’m still learning, still growing and very appreciative of his tutelage in my career.”

Bielema quickly saw the same traits in Walters as he did with those past head coaches. That’s also meant he wants to try to keep Walters as long as he can. Walters got an extension last November.

“When I came here after being around Ryan for a short amount of time, I knew he would get a head coaching job, it’s just a matter of when,” Bielema said. “I think Josh as an athletic director, we both agreed: Let’s do everything we can to keep him here as long as we can, but let’s prepare him so when that moment comes, he can have success.”

Health updates

Bielema said that wide receiver Pat Bryant, who left the game against Wisconsin, and all other players from Saturday will be available this week against Iowa.

“I think he realized when we were up 24 points, the opportunities for the throw game was probably significantly decreased and made an executive decision to pop out,” Bielema joked. “He was very gifted in dance moves in the locker room, I saw. That’s when I grabbed him and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ He said, ‘Oh, I’m fine, Coach.’”

McCray is close to the tentative return timeline Bielema threw out during the bye week. As the current favorite to take lead back duties once Chase Brown leaves after this season or next, the Illini staff has been cautious with his return.

“(Doctors) were happy with where his running was on Sunday,” Bielema said. “We’ll wait and see where that goes. It’s going in the right direction. I know he’s excited. We think Josh has a very bright career for not only this time in front of us but in the future. We’ll see where that is; it’s in the doctor’s hands and Josh’s recovery."