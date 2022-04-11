Illinois' RJ Melendez and Luke Goode have opportunity heading into their sophomore seasons

OLNEY — RJ Melendez didn’t have an official visit to Illinois during the recruiting process, so he was put right into the fire when he got to campus ahead of the 2021 school year.

Melendez, who moved from Puerto Rico to play high school ball in Florida, got a quick introduction to the Midwest and moved in with fellow freshman Luke Goode, who is from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"It was kind of a new environment for me," Melendez said. "He was open since the beginning, just not trying to make it awkward,"

The two played the video game Fortnite after both committed. Then they bonded over a freshman season during which they traveled together and bided their time behind more experienced players.

"RJ, that's my right hand, man,” Goode said. “Since we've got here on campus, we've been boys and we kind of were in a similar position this year, just in terms of our rotation in the lineup and kind of how we were playing, so we were able to kind of bounce ideas back and forth off of each other and just talk to it and get through it together.”

Now, they’re two of the few known commodities for Illinois for next season with the the end of an era for mainstays like Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.

The two sat Saturday at Sports Card Central in Olney signing autographs and posing for photos for fans. In front of them was a collection of photos in front of them, including one of them holding the Big Ten trophy the Illini won in March that was the program’s first regular season title since 2005.

The duo will compete with a top-10 recruiting class and transfers for time, but will have a big say in how the defense of the Big Ten title goes in 2022-23. If Kofi Cockburn and Jacob Grandison each forgo their final seasons of eligibility, Illinois will lose all of its starters. It’s already lost three (Frazier, Williams and Alfonso Plummer) at the very least.

"Now that we're in this position, we kind of know that we’ve got to step up now and be in a different role," Goode said.

If Grandison moves on, then Melendez, Goode and Coleman Hawkins will be the only guards or wings to have played consistent minutes last season. Hawkins ended the year as a starter with Grandison hurt, and Goode and Melendez each had big roles in the season at times.

Melendez was key off the bench in the team’s wins over Northwestern while Goode played big minutes in a win over Michigan State, but playing time overall was sporadic. Cockburn was one of the top players in the country while Grandison, Frazier, Plummer and Williams each played over 25 minutes per game.

Melendez came on strong late in the season and got consistent run before he was sidelined for a month in February with appendicitis.

A month after an emergency appendectomy, Melendez managed to play 20 minutes in the team’s NCAA Tournament loss to Houston with nine points, three assists and a pair of rebounds. After that performance, Melendez has been seen nationally as a breakout candidate for next season from outlets like 247sports.

"Our trust in each other has just been way better than what we thought," Melendez said. "Since all the veterans are leaving now we've got more confidence. And getting that playing time that confidence from the coach it just feels better and we work way more harder to get a spot next year."

Goode played 19 minutes in that game against the Cougars and each got a glimpse of what next year could look like with them having to play those kind of minutes consistently.

"Now we know what it takes to win," Goode said. "It's hard to win in the Big 10. It's hard to win in high major basketball. After spending a year at the university and kind of being able to learn from older guys, I now know what it takes to win and the hard work that we got to put in to do it."

