Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers flashes all-around game at Jordan Brand Classic

CHICAGO — Five years ago Ty Rodgers watched his older cousin and future NBA player Brian Bowen play on the high school all star game circuit.

Bowen played in the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald's All-American game, and Rodgers had a message for him before he started his high school career.

“I said I would be here,” Rodgers said.

When the Jordan Brand Classic came to Chicago a half decade later, Rodgers was indeed there. His team, Team Flight, fell 118-109 to Team Air on Friday at Hope Academy, but Rodgers got his moment on one of the biggest prep basketball stages.

“This is the stuff you dream of as a kid,” Rodgers said.

In the game full of the top prep players, including 22 of the top 30 in the country, Rodgers had one of the first highlights.

Midway through the first quarter, he entered the game before tracking down a miss and skying over 7-foot five-star big man Vince Iwuchuku for a tip dunk.

Rodgers, an Illinois signee and 6-foot-6 do-it-all wing, was one of only two of the players at the classic outside of the top 50 in the class of 2022 but looked comfortable on a stage with future NBA talent.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve been overlooked, pushed off to the side,” Rodgers said. “I always felt like my game wasn’t valued enough so to be able to be out here and prove myself with the best, it’s a blessing for sure.”

He finished with 8 points, four rebounds and four assists in around 20 minutes. He played a little under 15 minutes in the first three quarters before playing a good portion of an untimed fourth quarter with a target score, otherwise known as the Elam ending.

Rodgers showed good secondary playmaking ability, and brought the ball up a couple of times and ran some offense as well. He was adept at dumping the ball down or throwing lobs to big men, and could fill in as a solid post entry option from the wing like Jacob Grandison was this season if Grandison decides to move on.

That passing ability and basketball IQ were on display at Thursday's practice as well with him finding multiple cutters in the team scrimmage.

"That's where I feel most comfortable being able to just play-make and get my teammates the ball," Rodgers said.

Rodgers also showed his bounce with another alley oop dunk in the first half before hitting a mid-range jumper and a contested runner.

It was a nice performance for Rodgers, but his most impressive feat in this offseason might have been on the recruiting trail.

Rodgers, assistant Tim Anderson and the Illinois staff helped secure the commitment of five-star point guard Skyy Clark, who sat out recovering from a broken hand.

The two go all the way back to middle school, playing for Bates Fundamentals in tournaments around the country.

"We were nasty. I'm not gonna lie," Rodgers said. "I'm ready for that and ready to bring that to Champaign."

When Clark decommitted, Rodgers didn’t think much of it initially.

"Honestly the first day I kind of had to process it and I'm like, 'Alright, he's not gonna come to Illinois,'" Rodgers said. "And I started to think about it. I started thinking Tim was his first offer when he was back at DePaul. So I'm like, 'OK, we got a shot to actually get this guy.' So then I reached out and then I did my thing."

That put a bow on the first top-10 recruiting class for Illinois in over a decade, and it’s one that will have a chance to make an immediate impact next season.

"I feel like this whole freshman class is gonna be gonna be really good," Rodgers said. "We got a really good thing."

For Rodgers and that group, now the high school basketball careers are in the rearview mirror and the first offseason with Illinois in the summer awaits.

"It's on to new beginnings, man," Rodgers said. "Now everything that — this — everything else and all my classmates is in the past. I'm off to a new star and I'm ready to get to work with (Adam Fletcher) and all the coaches."

