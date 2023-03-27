CHAMPAIGN — Illinois receiver Shawn Miller was a candidate to get early snaps as a freshman, but an injury early in the season dashed those plans.

He redshirted, and is now getting back into action in the spring. He wore a green non-contact jersey this week, but that’s just been precautionary according to wide receivers coach George McDonald.

"Shawn's doing good," McDonald said. "I think we're just really trying to be cautious with him and bring him on at his own pace. I mean, he's jumping in the drills that he doesn't need to be in. He's fully recovered; we just want to make sure that we do a good job with him — just making sure that he fully heals."

Hart feeling full strength

Another player who is hoping to be fully recovered from an injury is linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. Hart said that he wasn’t always 100% last year, his first season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 season opener.

He had to sometimes psych himself up before games to get himself to think he was fully healthy, and said if asked he would have said he was “110%” but as this spring gets underway he feels a lot different physically.

"Going through a traumatic injury in that way ... it was my first time," Hart said. "A lot of people who’ve been in my same situation probably didn't have the opportunity to come back for another year and see their full potential. The fact that I had a chance to do that — it's a good feeling. Body feels good. I'm happy to be out there."

Illinois was able to use Isaac Darkangelo, who had a breakout season last year as the Illini’s leading tackler, to carve out a role in the rotation with Hart and Tarique Barnes. Illinois has young linebackers ready to supplement snaps with those two again, but Hart appears ready.

"He's bouncing back pretty well," linebackers coach Andy Buh said. "He's determined in the offseason to get back to form, so we're liking what we see."

Increased snaps for Odeluga

Last season, Kenenna Odeluga played as a pass rush specialist with some snaps on the edge as a redshirt freshman.

He finished with 3½ tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, and now will have the opportunity to expand his role.

"He's got great change of direction," Buh said. "He's compact but he's long in his arm, in his upper body and he's got a really quick lower body. You saw him a lot in third downs last year. Now you're gonna see him rotating in at the mixed down level, too."

With the loss of Darkangelo, there is room for someone else to take some snaps. Dylan Rosiek, who played every single game last season primarily on special teams, James Kreutz and Malachi Hood are others in that mix as well.

Love reunites with Ward

Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward was around the Illini when Reggie Love was in high school, and was one of the coaches who initially tried to get Love to Champaign.

He was successful, along with former Illini position coach Cory Patterson. Now Ward gets to coach Love again, with him in the mix to be a lead back after seeing him win a state title with Trinity Catholic.

"I’ve watched him since he was probably in ninth grade — watching him mature and grow," Ward said. "It's just awesome to have him in the room. He's a mature guy that leads by example, works hard, very smart and really tries to elevate his game every single day. Looking forward to doing that with him."

In a young running back room that features bigger backs like Kaden Feagin and Jordan Anderson, along with redshirt sophomore Josh McCray, Love is the most experienced and also one of the smallest even though he’s 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds.

"I'm the big brother but I'm also the little brother to those guys," Love said. "They’re over 6-foot, 240 (pounds). It's a blessing being around those guys as well on the field. I learn different things from them, just like they learn from me."

