Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito playing while mourning loss of grandmother

CHAMPAIGN — While Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was in lockdown during the height of the COVID pandemic, he spent a good amount of days doing puzzles with his grandmother, Maria Schuerer.

He’d spend time with her in her room or roll her out onto the porch in her wheelchair while she lived with them.

“We spent every single day together, all day,” said DeVito, known to his grandmother as "Baby Doll."

Schuerer was in DeVito’s mind after making his first start for the Illini vs. Wyoming. After he led Illinois to a season-opening win with a pair of touchdown passes — his first start in nearly a year since a transfer from Syracuse — he was informed she had died. It happened the day before, with DeVito respecting the family’s decision to wait until after the game.

DeVito wore a necklace with a pendant featuring a picture of her Tuesday while sharing the impact she had on his life. He wore it after the Wyoming game as well.

She taught him perseverance and fight. Three years ago, she was in hospice and given a diagnosis of three months to live, but she shattered that timetable and was able to spend more with her family.

“She was fighting for three years," DeVito said. "She got COVID and made it through COVID. She was just fighting that whole time and that's one thing that I'll remember (about) her forever."

Schuerer was DeVito’s grandmother on his mother’s side — a Costa Rican immigrant, described as being “straight off the boat” by DeVito. She met his German grandfather at Ellis Island.

“That’s where I get my tan from,” DeVito said. “I’ve got to keep it, though.”

DeVito remembers spending a lot of time just wheeling her around in nice weather and talking.

“She was the nicest woman you would ever meet — the sweetest person,” DeVito said. “She would always say, ‘God bless you,’ every single time. ‘Oh, you look great. God bless you.’ Very sweet. Just seeing her smile brightened my day up every single day. I would not change that time for the world.”

DeVito went through practice last week with the news, but kept it mostly to himself. He plans to use the team’s bye week after the Virgina game this Saturday to go home. Football was a way for him to get his mind off the news a little bit.

“It was a lot. Obviously, I kind of knew it was coming at some point,” DeVito said. “She had been dealing with a lot. Really just being in the facility ... I think there were only a handful of people that knew. I honestly don’t think any of the players knew. This is the first time I’m saying it out loud. Obviously, Coach (Bret Bielema) knew, (offensive coordinator Barry Lunney) knew, and a couple members of the coaching staff knew.

"Just being around the guys and being able to be in the football environment just kind of took my mind off of it. Obviously. when I get home it kind of hurts just talking to family and stuff, but to be in here and be around the guys really helped keep my energy up and made it a lot easier.”

Now, DeVito will continue to wear that necklace, carrying the memories of her and their time together.

"She’ll always be with me,” DeVito said.