CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. noticed Donovan Leary was there wherever he looked during his debut season.

Any time Leary could sit and take notes, Lunney saw him there. During gameplan meetings or during meetings with the travel squad, which Leary wasn’t with as a true freshman — he was a scout team player staying in Champaign — the young quarterback would soak up anything he could.

That persistence helped vault him into a quarterback competition as a redshirt freshman wrapping up his first spring practice. Leary referenced improvement in strength and mechanics, while Lunney has also noticed a big difference in a little under a calendar year.

“I got a chance to really figure out who he is as a player and I think that if you watched him practice I don’t know if you would think that it’s his first spring practice,” Lunney said. “You probably would have thought he was more involved in the fall than what he was. He did a nice job of staying tuned in and learning on his own.”

Leary didn’t get a big chunk of practice reps behind Tommy DeVito or Art Sitkowski last season, but still took a big step forward while he battled for a spot on the depth chart with transfers Luke Altmyer and John Paddock.

Altmyer is the favorite — he's a highly rated transfer from Mississippi. Paddock brings significant collegiate experience as a Division I starter. But Leary has remained in the mix for the starter or backup job, and at the very least will be on the travel roster as the third quarterback while being the Illini’s future at the position.

“He’s very almost stoic in the way he goes about his business ... very intentional in the meeting room and the classroom,” Lunney said. “He’s got great relationships with players on the team. He continues to do a good job of pushing the ball down the field and being very accurate when he puts the ball down the field. To keep things in perspective, this being his first true spring, I think he’s in a really good spot for it being his first spring.”

Leary’s growth has shifted him into a much different role than the fall. When he arrived last season, he ran the scout team against the Illini’s first-team defense. He’d match up against future NFL players in Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin along with All-Big Ten defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph.

Now he’s going back up against first team defense, this time with reps as a first-teamer. Continuing to be the sponge he was as a true freshman, he’s grabbing every rep he can.

“Last year, I was taking scout team reps and I was looking forward to it,” Leary said. “Now, I’m out here getting one reps and Coach Lunney said I was taking two reps and then I’m going back to one reps. I just love playing football, man. So anything I can do to just get on the field and play, I’m taking it.”

The steady demeanor that Lunney praised, and has helped Leary grow over the last year, comes from his family back in New Jersey. His brother Devin set the North Carolina State single-season touchdown passes record in 2021 and transferred to Kentucky ahead of this season.

"Growing up there was no way I could be cocky," Leary said. "No way, my mother would not allow that. I'm a big family and my oldest brother would not let him be cocky. My other brother Devin would not let me be, my younger sister wouldn't even let me be cocky."

That’s helped keep him in the mix with more experienced quarterbacks so far this spring. Illinois is yet to announce its starter, though strategy means that decision likely won’t come until late in fall camp.

Even if Leary's time comes later than this season, Illinois has confidence in the growth and potential Leary is bringing to the quarterback room.

“Don’s a talented kid,” Paddock said. “I think he has a ton of great potential and flashes. I think he’s got a great head on his shoulders and obviously a really good pedigree with his family. I’m excited to see where he goes. He’s just got to keep stacking.”

